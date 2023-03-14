Chiefs Sign Recent Playoff Stud to $20 Million Deal: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have added to their defensive tackle room by signing Charles Omenihu to a two-year, $20 million deal, according to Jordan Schultz of the Score on March 14.

Breaking: FA DT Charles Omenihu is signing a two-year, $20M max deal with the #Chiefs, sources tell @theScore. He's coming off his best season, tallying 16 quarterback hits and 28 initial pressures with #49ers. Omenihu's only 25 years old. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 15, 2023

Omenihu, 25, played his college ball at Texas and entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2019. During his three seasons in Houston, he played in a total of 35 games and registered 84 total pressures (55 QB hurries, 22 QB hits, 7 sacks), according to PFF.

During the 2021 season, Omenihu was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a future late-round pick. Then, after playing out the remainder of the 2021 season in San Francisco and then undergoing a full offseason with the 49ers, Omenihu rounded into form during the 2022 season.

In 17 regular season games played last season, Omenihu recorded 54 total pressures (39 QB hurries, 10 QB hits, 5 sacks) along with 10 stops and 1 forced fumble. During the 49ers’ playoff run in January he registered 8 total pressures (4 QB hurries, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits) along with 3 stops and another forced fumble in two games, which set him up for his first NFL payday this offseason.