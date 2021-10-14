Chiefs Re-Sign Fan Favorite Wide Receiver to Practice Squad

After being waived by the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday, October 13, wide receiver Daurice Fountain has made his way back to the defending AFC champions. Fountain has been re-signed to the Chiefs practice squad and was seen as practice on Thursday, October 14, according to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest.

LB Anthony Hitchens (knee) and DT Jarran Reed (personal reason) were back at practice Thursday afternoon. Chiefs also re-signed WR Reece Fountain to the practice squad, he was at practice today as well. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) October 14, 2021

Fountain Made Plea on Twitter

After a flashy preseason in which he caught 10 passes for 118 yards, Fountain worked his way onto the Chiefs’ 53-man roster at the beginning of the regular season. He was inactive for all five regular-season games up until his release, and given that the Chiefs had seven receivers on the roster, it made sense to trim that position down, which lead to Fountain’s departure.

Nevertheless, Fountain took Twitter following his release, making a plea to Kansas City — or any team really — to give him one opportunity, presumably a chance to play in a meaningful NFL game.

“Just need one opportunity,” Fountain wrote.

Chiefs Kingdom will be happy to hear that Fountain’s plea paid off, and he will remain a Chief, at least for the time being. Fountain could sign to another team’s active roster, if he chose to do so. However, Kansas City could also protect him now that he’s on the practice squad, which would block any team from trying to maneuver for Fountain.

Due to there being six receivers on the active roster — Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Josh Gordon, Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson, and Marcus Kemp — Fountain’s chances of being promoted to the 53-man roster, and more importantly, being active for a game, are very slim. But sticking around a team with a coaching staff that knows his talents gives him a better chance of making an impact on game day in the event that injuries started plaguing Kansas City’s receiver room.

Bieniemy on Fountain

Prior to Kansas City’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spoke about all the right things Fountain did over the summer to be productive for the Chiefs, and eventually, make his way to the active roster.

“Daurice (Fountain) is one of those kids who doesn’t want to take anything for granted,” Bieniemy said. “The only Daurice wants to know is what can he do better? The biggest thing that Coach Joe Bleymaier, myself, and Coach Reid have all talked to him about is just making sure that he can fine-tune three little aspects of his game each and every day.

“The kid works hard and on top of that, he’s a smart player. And then, obviously, you’ve seen the fruits of his labor because what he has done in practice is showing up on game day and we see it each and every day. And it’s because he’s invested in himself and invested in that playbook. And when he has an opportunity to go up and make that play, he just goes up and makes it. The kid is a great kid. I’m proud of the things that he’s done so far and we’re just going to keep evaluating him.”

The reasons that led to Bieniemy praising Fountain are likely some of the same reasons the third-year wideout is now back in a Chiefs uniform just one day after being placed on waivers.