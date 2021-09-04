Chiefs Sign Former Chargers Draft Pick to Practice Squad: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs made some official signings for their practice squad Friday, adding one player in particular with ties to another team in the division. The Chiefs signed former Los Angeles Chargers draft pick, defensive tackle Cortez Broughton, according to Sports Talk 790’s Aaron Wilson. They also officially signed linebacker Christian Rozeboom and cornerback Shakur Brown to the practice squad.

Chiefs signed Cortez Broughton, Shakur Brown and Christian Rozeboom to practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 3, 2021

Kansas City had 14 players signed to their practice squad prior to adding those three players. To free up an additional space, they waived defensive tackle Tyler Clark, per the Chiefs Wire’s Charles Goldman. The team has been granted a roster exemption for Broughton, per Goldman, meaning the team still has one open slot on its 16-man practice squad until his exemption expires.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

What to Know About Broughton

For those of you who watch Kansas City’s Online Series, “The Franchise”, you may remember Broughton from Season 1, episode 2 in which general manager Brett Veach and his staff watched tape of Broughton.

Broughton was a seventh-round pick by the Chargers in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in a total of 11 games over the past two seasons for Los Angeles, recording four tackles and one pass defended on 115 total defensive snaps played, according to Pro Football Reference. He was cut by the Chargers this summer which allowed the opportunity for him to sign with the Chiefs.

Veach on Final Roster Spots

Some of the toughest decisions to make as an NFL general manager are deciding the final spots on a 53-man roster heading into the regular season. Chiefs’ Brett Veach was asked about the factors brought into play when deciding which players will take up the final spots on the active roster during his press conference on September 1.

“It’s a combination of special teams and injury status at the time. It’s always tough because there is that element of trying to project who will get claimed and who won’t get claimed,” Veach said. “Also, the communication we have with the coaching staff and the training staff in regard to player status the first few weeks, making sure we can get through. “We’ve got a tough schedule right off the bat. We’re coming out of the gate with a very, very strong opponent, so we just want to make sure that we’re not all of a sudden lining up week one and we’re down at a position. So, I think health comes into play and then just the long-term growth and potential in guys coming to play too. So, we try to weigh those things equally and get together and bounce different ideas. We probably had about three or four different ideas of the roster and we kind of just worked through it and came to the decisions we did. So, we try to factor in all the information from the coaching staff, the personnel staff and the training staff.”

Practice Squad Tracker

Below are the other players that have been signed to Kansas City’s practice squad. Each name is hyperlinked to the reporter/outlet that broke the news: