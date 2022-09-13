Chiefs Sign K Harrison Butker’s Potential Replacement: Report

It appears that the Kansas City Chiefs might not rely on safety Justin Reid to kick field goals for them moving forward if Harrison Butker is too injured to play.

The Chiefs have signed kicker Matt Ammendola to their practice squad, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson on September 12.

Chiefs signing kicker Matt Ammendola to practice squad, per a league source. Ammendola was last with the Texans for their preseason game when Ka'imi Fairbairn was sidelined. Harrison Butker is recovering from an ankle injury. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 13, 2022

In Kansas City’s 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, Butker injured his ankle. The injury forced Butker away from doing kickoffs, which is why Reid was seen doing kickoffs for the Chiefs. Butker did remain on the field goal unit after the injury but had to shorten his wind-up to prevent further injury.

#Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker took just one step in his wind up before he made the 54-yard field goal. Incredible. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/gmRj99stgF — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 11, 2022

Head coach Andy Reid provided no further details after the game regarding Butker’s injury. But the signing of Ammendola foreshadows Butker potentially missing the Chiefs’ Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, with the game taking place on Thursday, September 15.

Ammendola entered the league undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2021. He signed with the New York Jets in July of 2021 and played in 11 games for them during the 2021 season. During that season, Ammendola made 13-of-19 field goal attempts and 14-of-15 point-after attempts, according to Pro Football Reference.

Ammendola was waived by the Jets in March and spent time with the Houston Texans this summer.

Reid Reacts to Kicking in Regular Season Game

Speaking to the media after Kansas City’s Week 1 victory, Justin Reid reacted to getting the opportunity to kick in a regular season game.