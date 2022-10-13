Chiefs Sign 6-Year Veteran After Holding RB Competition

The Kansas City Chiefs have added a running back after holding a competition in Week 6. The Chiefs have signed veteran running back Wayne Gallman, according to the NFL’s transaction wire on Wednesday, October 13.

Chiefs worked out Nate McCrary in addition to Wayne Gallman (signed) — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 13, 2022

Gallman was one of two running backs the Chiefs worked on Wednesday, with the other being second-year running back Nate McCrary. Gallman appears to be the winner of that competition as he came out of the workout with a contract from Kansas City.

Gallman, 28, entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Clemson. During his six years in the NFL, he has served as a backup and special teamer, accumulating 1,548 yards on 366 carries (4.2 yards per carry), and has scored 9 rushing touchdowns. Gallman has also recorded 81 catches on 115 targets for 519 yards and 2 receiving scores in the same time span, per Pro Football Reference.

After spending his first four seasons with the Giants, Gallman spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, and San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 season.

Although no running backs were listed on the Chiefs’ first injury report of Week 6, Gallman was likely brought in as an insurance policy in case any of the backs on the active roster get injured. He is the only running back that Kansas City has on its practice squad.

Patrick Mahomes Talks Josh Allen Rivalry

After facing him in the playoffs last season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got to pair up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for “The Match” against Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady this offseason, which was an opportunity for the two young AFC stars to get to know each other even more.

Now facing each other in Week 6 of the regular season, Mahomes talked about the football rivalry between him and Allen.