Chiefs Sign 6-Year Veteran After Holding RB Competition

The Kansas City Chiefs have added a running back after holding a competition in Week 6. The Chiefs have signed veteran running back Wayne Gallman, according to the NFL’s transaction wire on Wednesday, October 13.
Gallman was one of two running backs the Chiefs worked on Wednesday, with the other being second-year running back Nate McCrary. Gallman appears to be the winner of that competition as he came out of the workout with a contract from Kansas City.
Gallman, 28, entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Clemson. During his six years in the NFL, he has served as a backup and special teamer, accumulating 1,548 yards on 366 carries (4.2 yards per carry), and has scored 9 rushing touchdowns. Gallman has also recorded 81 catches on 115 targets for 519 yards and 2 receiving scores in the same time span, per Pro Football Reference.
After spending his first four seasons with the Giants, Gallman spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, and San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 season.
Although no running backs were listed on the Chiefs’ first injury report of Week 6, Gallman was likely brought in as an insurance policy in case any of the backs on the active roster get injured. He is the only running back that Kansas City has on its practice squad.
Patrick Mahomes Talks Josh Allen Rivalry
After facing him in the playoffs last season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got to pair up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for “The Match” against Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady this offseason, which was an opportunity for the two young AFC stars to get to know each other even more.
Now facing each other in Week 6 of the regular season, Mahomes talked about the football rivalry between him and Allen.
“Yeah, when you go up against the other great quarterbacks in the league, you always want to win. You always want to compete,” Mahomes said during his press conference on October 12. “Josh (Allen) is a great guy. He’s a great quarterback – physically talented, he can throw, can run, he can really do it all. But he’s a great dude too. And so, obviously, when we’re on the football field, we are competing against each other and we want to beat each other’s teams, but I have a ton of respect for him the player and person that he is.”
Mahomes also addressed the oddsmakers having the Chiefs as underdogs against the Bills despite the game taking place at Arrowhead Stadium.
“It kind of is what it is. Our job is to go out there and find a way to win a football game,” Mahomes said. “It’s a tough place to play at – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. They’ve won here before, but we’ve also handled business before so it’s going to be up to us to go out there and handle business when it comes on Sunday.”
Big Red Talks Josh Allen’s Development
Speaking to the media on October 12, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid also spoke about Josh Allen and detailed how he has developed throughout his five years in the NFL.
“Yeah, I think (Josh Allen’s) done a great job. He’s a good kid. I think he’s playing well,” Reid said. “You heard all those stories of when he was coming out about this and that and you’re always pulling for those guys that even do better than what was expected so he’s a good football player, tough kid, good football player. In a good system too. He’s blessed to have good coaches which also helps.”
The Chiefs-Bills game will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 3:25 p.m. CST. The game will be available to watch on CBS.