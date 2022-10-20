Chiefs Are ‘Strong Contender’ to Sign High-Profile Free Agent: Report

Twitter went ablaze in Week 7 of the NFL regular season when Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce restructured his contract to free up cap space for the defending AFC West champions. The speculation is that Kansas City is clearing room to attempt to make a run at free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is nearing a full recovery from a torn ACL in the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Kelce added fuel to the fire by not ruling out that the Chiefs were attempting to sign Beckham, 29, during a recent podcast episode of “New Heights.” And another report has now surfaced that makes that theory even more real.

“Chiefs regarded as strong contender for veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., per league sources, as he contemplates options, continues to make steady progress in his recovery from torn ACL,” Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network wrote on October 19. “Potential connection between OBJ and Patrick Mahomes is intriguing.”

Chiefs regarded as strong contender for veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., per league sources, as he contemplates options, continues to make steady progress in his recovery from torn ACL. Potential connection between OBJ and Patrick Mahomes is intriguing — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 19, 2022

Odell Reacts to Chiefs-Bills Tweet from Ex-NFL WR

Former All-Pro NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted at Beckham on October 19, writing, “Bills or Chiefs @obj.”

Beckham responded to the tweet with a series of emojis.

🫣🫡🫥🤐🤘🏾🫴🏽✍🏾👣🗣️🦾🏃🏾‍♂️ — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 19, 2022

Other Twitter users also chimed into the conversation.

“Honestly, if it’s really down to those two teams, I think his relationship with Von (Miller) makes them the favorite to land him,” another Twitter user wrote.

Honestly, if it's really down to those two teams, I think his relationship with Von makes them the favorite to land him — Morgan Cavender (@ChiefsLover13) October 19, 2022

“If @obj came to the Bills and if they were to win the Super Bowl, it would be like no other,” another user wrote. “He would literally become a legend for life. It Depends on what is important to him.”

If @obj came to the Bills and if they were to win the Super Bowl, it would be like no other. He would literally become a legend for life. It Depends on what is important to him. — DJack313 (@Damir1224) October 19, 2022

“Better question does @obj want to be a Number 1 or Number 2 WR,” another user wrote. “Also does he want to be in arrowhead as a friend of or foe come January.”

Better question does @obj want to be a Number 1 or Number 2 WR. Also does he want to be in arrowhead as a friend of or foe come January. — RyanMcCall (@McCallRyan21) October 19, 2022

“Grass or turf for home games? Chiefs have the heated grass field. Worth a lot for health,” another user wrote.

Grass or turf for home games? Chiefs have the heated grass field. Worth a lot for health. — Chris Murr (@chris_murr) October 20, 2022

Andy Reid Talks Facing Ex-Player as Coach in Week 7

In Week 7, the Chiefs have a road game against the San Francisco 49ers. In that game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will face one of his former Philadelphia Eagles players, DeMeco Ryans. Ryans became San Francisco’s defensive coordinator after Robert Saleh left in 2021 to become the New York Jets head coach.

Speaking to the media on October 19, Big Red discussed his thoughts on Ryans as a player and coach.

“Yeah, phenomenal person and absolutely brilliant as a player, just understanding the game and you’re seeing that now as a coach. So, I’m very happy for (Ryans). He’s one of those guys you pull for – unless you’re playing them (laughs) – but you pull for him.”

Play

Andy Reid: “We gotta keep growing together.” | Press Conference 10/19 HC Andy Reid speaks with the media ahead of the Chiefs Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2022-10-19T19:35:09Z

Reid also spoke about Ryans’s San Francisco defense and what makes the unit so good.

“Their front is special, and their linebackers are special,” Reid explained about the 49ers’ defense. “Their back end (defensive backs) – when they’re healthy – they’ve got good play. Then they’ve brought in some guys that are new that are playing fast. I think DeMeco (Ryans) has done a nice job of teaching the basics to these guys so they can play fast and that’s the thing that jumps out at you. You expect the new guys to be a little hesitant coming in but they’re flying around and making plays.”

The Chiefs-49ers game will take place on Sunday, October 23 at 3:25 p.m. CST/