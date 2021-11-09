Chiefs Linked to Former All-Pro Cornerback Set to be Free Agent in 2022

When the 2022 offseason comes, the Kansas City Chiefs will for sure be active during free agency, particularly on the defensive side of the football.

Because the entire offensive line is locked up for several years, and Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be on the roster through 2022, the defending AFC champions would be wise to direct their attention to the defensive side of the football during free agency. At that point, they will have a projected $30.8 million to spend, according to Spotrac.

While a case can be made that the Chiefs should dump money into any and all positions on defense in 2022, one position that a strong case can be made for is cornerback.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Next offseason, Charvarius Ward, Mike Hughes, Deandre Baker, and Chris Lammons will become free agents. That will leave just L’Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton as the corners on the roster entering free agency. Because of that, Kansas City will likely be buyers at the position, while also likely signing at least one if not more of the pending free agents on the roster. That’s why one NFL analyst has the Chiefs as the best fit for a former All-Pro cornerback in 2022.

Chiefs Linked to Kyle Fuller

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report tabbed Kansas City as the best fit in 2022 for veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller, who is set to hit the free-agent market for the second time in back-to-back years.

“Virtually any cornerback-needy team should be interested in signing Fuller on a short-term prove-it deal,” Knox wrote on Monday, November 8. “The Kansas City Chiefs could be a prime landing spot, as bad defense—it ranks 25th against the pass and 28th overall—is Kansas City’s Achilles’ heel.”

Fuller was a first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2014. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in 2018 as a member of the Bears. During his six-year stint in Chicago, Fuller played in 104 games, recording 328 tackles, 85 passes defended, 19 interceptions, and four forced fumbles, per Pro Football Reference.

Fuller signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Denver Broncos this offseason. In eight games played this season, he has registered 16 tackles and three passes defended.

Chiefs Would be Hoping for Rekindled Career

While looking at Fuller’s career pre-2021, it’s hard not to like to prospect of having him on Kansas City’s roster. However, his 2021 efforts give pause to wanting to pay up for the 29-year-old cornerback.

PFF has Fuller with a 46.0 overall grade this season. However, as Knox mentions, it could be due to his situation in Denver.

“While his play has fallen off in the Mile High City—he has allowed an opposing passer rating of 116.0 this year—he was solid with the Bears last season, allowing an opposing passer rating of 89.8 while notching eight passes defended and an interception,” Knox wrote.

Safeties Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorensen, and Armani Watts are also slated to be free agents next offseason, which puts into question how much money the Chiefs will spend on the secondary, and better yet — which position will they focus their cap space on in the defensive backfield.

Fuller is certainly an option for Kansas City. But based on his play and other needs on defense, signing him may not be a top priority.