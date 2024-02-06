Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Has Epic Response to Taylor Swift’s Grammy Awards

Just one day after pop superstar Taylor Swift won two Grammys, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce broke his silence on Swift’s success over the weekend.

“She’s unbelievable. She’s rewriting the history books,” Kelce told the media during the 2024 Super Bowl opening night on February 5. “I told her I need to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too.”

Swift was awarded album of the year during the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles on February 4 for her album Midnights, and won pop vocal album of the year for the same album.

“I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life. But I feel this happy when I’ve finished a song or when I’ve cracked the code to a bridge that I love or when I’m shot listing a music video, or when I’m rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show,” Swift said during her acceptance speech for album of the year.

“For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy,” Swift continued. “It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much.”

Travis Kelce Hungry For Another Super Bowl Win

Despite already having multiple Super Bowl rings and a Hall of Fame resume, Kelce, 34, made it clear during Super Bowl opening night that he is very hungry heading into this Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I’ve been on a mission ever since I won my first Super Bowl. We made it back to the Super Bowl the year after 2019 and obviously lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers… that’s motivated me to get back to this point right here,” Kelce said. “So you’ll hear me say this a lot, but I want this one more than I’ve ever wanted a Super Bowl on my life because of the type of team that we have, the people that we have in this thing, but also because of that tier of teams that have done it twice have gone down in history as some of the greats.”

The 2024 Super Bowl will take place in Las Vegas on February 11 at 5:30 p.m. Central time.

According to Heavy’s projections, which are powered by Quarter4, the Chiefs have a 36% chance of defeating the 49ers.

Twitter/X Chat About Travis Kelce’s Grammy Reaction

Users on X, formerly Twitter, chatted about Kelce’s reaction to Swift winning multiple Grammys.

“Never thought Kelce dating Taylor Swift would the the catalyst to motivate him to win a 3rd SB but here we are. Hammering Chiefs ML (moneyline),” one user wrote.

“I’m so here for this stuff, lol. Good for them,” another user wrote. “Creating new fan bases and increasing interest among untraditional demographics is good for the NFL. And it’s fun.”