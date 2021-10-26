Chiefs-Titans NFL Official Dies While Traveling After Week 7 Game

NFL official Carl Madsen, who was officiating the Kansas City Chiefs-Tennessee Titans game on Sunday, October 24, died while on his way home following the game at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee, according to TMZ Sports, who were told by the Nashville Police Dept.

The spokesperson said officers received calls about a motorist blocking a lane on the interstate and when they arrived on scene, they found Madsen unconscious in the driver’s seat of the car. Police say they broke into the vehicle via the passenger side window and removed Madsen and immediately started chest compressions. Sadly, after transporting Madsen to a nearby hospital, he died. A cause of death is still unknown at this time.

NFL on Madsen’s Passing

Madsen, 71, was an on-field official for the NFL from 1997 to 2008 before becoming a replay official in 2009. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Here’s what the NFL’s VP of officiating training and development, Walt Anderson, told TMZ following Madsen’s tragic death:

“Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture for more than two decades, first as a highly respected on-field official before transitioning to a replay role beginning in 2009,” Anderson said.

“A terrific friend and colleague, Carl’s love of football and dedication to officiating was ever-present, as he generously shared his time to mentor young officials at clinics across the country. A veteran of the Air Force, Carl had a tremendous spirit and will be greatly missed.”

NFL Referees Association president Scott Green also released a statement via Pro Football Talk.

“Carl will be missed by those who worked with him on the field and in replay,” Green said. “He had a nickname among his fellow officials of ‘Big Country’ which was not only related to his size but to his big personality as a warm and generous man.”

This story will be updated as we receive more information.