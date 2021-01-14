Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Responds To Browns Fans Calling Him the ‘Enemy’

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce isn’t hurt by reports that Cleveland Browns fans will see him as the “enemy” when his side kicks off against the Browns Sunday afternoon in the AFC divisional round. In fact, he told The Kansas City Star that as a Cleveland native himself, he also considers the upcoming showdown “personal.

“Being from Cleveland and playing the Browns has definitely upped the ante a little bit, made a little more personal. I absolutely love Cleveland, but I understand we are each other’s enemies right now.

“I understand what it means to be a Cleveland sports fan, to be a die-hard at that,” Kelce said. “I think a lot of the close friends and family will be wearing Chiefs gear but throwing an orange shirt with Browns helmet on underneath. It’s definitely going to be mixed feelings for a lot of people I know.

Sunday is almost here. pic.twitter.com/q2X4kTW6XA — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 14, 2021

“But at the same time, I’m going in with the mindset the Kansas City Chiefs have to win this game.”

Kelce Responds To Kareem Hunt’s Own ‘Personal’ Remarks

Former Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt made headlines following Cleveland’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night when in the locker room, he used the word “personal” to describe this weekend’s contest. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke out about his relationship with the 2017 leading rusher on Tuesday, and Kelce chimed in with his own remarks a couple days later.

“That’s my brother for life,” Kelce affirmed. “To see him grow from everything. … I had a few red flags coming out of college. It always wasn’t fun for me. I had to break through some things that were tied to my name. You have to challenge yourself as a man, as a human — you have to grow from it. I think Kareem has done an unbelievable job of just going out there and just playing football.”

Mahomes had a similar statement as a gust on 610 Sports KC The Drive, even going so far to say he reached out to him Hunt Sunday night.

“He has a lot of success on that field every opportunity he gets. He’s a great football player and someone that I know who will keep getting better and better as his career goes on. He’s a special football player. He works hard. He finishes every single play. He catches and runs. He can do it all. I’m happy for him that he’s back home in Cleveland and he’s able to go out there and play really good football.”

Kelce Takes a Monster Lead in Voting for Walter Payton Man of the Year

There’s no denying Chiefs Kingdom loves their players, and that’s been made even clearer in this year’s NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year contest. Kelce, who will represent the Chiefs, was nominated because of the resources his nonprofit 87 & Running provides to “empower disadvantaged youth to achieve success by providing resources and support to their communities and cultivating their talent in the areas of education, business, athletics, STEM, and the arts.”

As of Thursday, the NFL reported that Kelce has a commanding first-place lead, earning 765,417 votes compared to Los Angeles Chargers DE Isaac Rochell, who boasts 531,306 votes of his own.

In order to keep voting for Kelce (voting ends in a couple of days), Chiefs fans must tweet or retweet any post that includes the hashtag #WPMOYChallenge and add “+Kelce.”

Voting for the Charity Challenge ends in a couple of days. Let’s finish strong! Keep going with the retweets! @Nationwide #WPMOYChallenge + Kelce#WPMOYChallenge + Kelce#WPMOYChallenge + Kelce pic.twitter.com/viq6ISoPEu — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 14, 2021

The winner of this charity challenge will be announced Saturday, February 6 during the annual NFL Honors event.

