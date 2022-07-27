Chiefs Work Out USFL Offensive Line Starter

The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing to look into offensive line help.

Kansas City worked out offensive guard Jake Burton on July 26, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

Burton entered the NFL undrafted in 2021 out of Baylor, and spent time on the New York Giants practice squad last season, according to Pro Football Reference. He was then drafted by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL and started eight games for them this past spring.

With Orlando Brown Jr. officially deciding to sit out training camp, that could potentially leave a hole at left guard. Why? Because head coach Andy Reid said on July 23 that if Brown didn’t show up to camp left guard Joe Thuney is capable of sliding over to left tackle to fill the temporary void. So, that could potentially leave a roster spot open this summer for another guard to join the squad.

Chiefs Rookie WR Out for Season Due to Lingering Injury

The Chiefs placed rookie wide receiver Justyn Ross on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media on July 25.

Reid explained during the opening day of training camp that Ross had undergone surgery this summer to clean up the foot injury he suffered while at Clemson. That would also explain why he was seen over the summer wearing a walking boot. Ross was placed on the team’s active/physically unable to perform list on July 23 along with three other players.

With Ross being placed on IR and the team waiving Matthew Sexton, Kansas City’s receiver room now stands at 12 players, not including WR/RB Jerrion Ealy: Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, rookie Skyy Moore, Josh Gordon, Corey Coleman, Cornell Powell, Justin Watson, Daurice Fountain, rookie Aaron Parker, Omar Bayless, and Gary Jennings.

Chiefs Sign 2 Offensive Tackles

On July 25, the Chiefs also signed offensive tackles Evin Ksiezarczyk and David Steinmetz, per the team.

Ksiezarczyk, 25, played his college ball at Buffalo. He entered the NFL undrafted in 2021 and spent time with the Minnesota Vikings last summer before being waived ahead of the regular season. From there he spent time on the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills practice squads during the 2021 season, according to Pro Football Reference.

Steinmetz, 27, entered the NFL undrafted in 2020. The Washington Commanders signed him in August of that year, and Steinmetz would remain there for two seasons. During his time in Washington, Steinmetz played in a total of four games.

With Brown officially not reporting to camp, the signings of Ksiezarczyk and Steinmetz make sense, as the team available roster spots now that Brown is not reporting and Ross no longer counts towards the 90-man roster.

Important Chiefs Camp Dates

All Chiefs veterans were scheduled to report to camp by the evening of Monday, July 25. That means all Kansas City players that aren’t injured are expected to take the field for the first time together in St. Joseph, Missouri on Tuesday, July 26. The first time the team will be able to wear full pads is on Aug. 1.

The Chiefs’ first preseason game will be on the road against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. eastern time.