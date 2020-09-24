Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins in May Miss Showdown vs. Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs are making final preparations to play the Baltimore Ravens in what will be the most exciting game of the season for both teams thus far. However, one key player may not make the trip to M&T Bank Stadium for the Monday Night Football showdown. According to head coach Andy Reid, wide receiver Sammy Watkins entered concussion protocol Thursday.

Sammy Watkins is in concussion protocol but Andy Reid said, '"It's more neck now than the other part.'' — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) September 24, 2020

“It’s more neck right now than the other part,” Reid said of No. 14, ESPN‘s Adam Teicher. “He’s working through it.”

The former Clemson Tiger took a brutal hit to the head from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman during Sunday’s 23-20 overtime win. Following the game, Watkins reassured fans he was “doing well” despite enduring such a nasty tackle.

Doing well we all know football is a physical sport and we all are playing pretty fast things happen pretty quickly just happy I came out healthy on the next we will not be denied..! Great team win..! #LIMITLESS14 #SOLAR14 — King me (@sammywatkins) September 21, 2020

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he anticipates having one of his favorite receivers in time for kickoff, but expressed gratitude that there are plenty of others who can fill his spot should Watkins be ruled out.

“We hope to have Sammy back,” Mahomes said. “Everything hopefully is trending the right way. But at the same time, it’s good to have guys you can trust in there and doing what they can to try to replace what he gives us.”

Expect Big Ratings for the Contentious Game

Not only does Monday’s game feature the two best teams in the league, but also the two best quarterbacks. Furthermore, the last two quarterbacks to be awarded the coveted league MVP award. For those reasons and more, The Big Lead reported Thursday that it could be a great game for ratings.

“Even if the game is a blowout from the early going, eyes will still stick to the screen because Mahomes and Jackson are the two most exciting players in the NFL. Passionate fans will stick around for the duration, but even casual fans will watch longer than normal in that case because no matter who’s on the field, something special might happen. Hell, with these two, something special will probably happen. It doesn’t take an NFL aficionado to watch in awe as Mahomes throws a cross-body 60-yard pass while he’s getting hit or to shout in amazement while Jackson jukes four dudes out of their shoes in the span of eight seconds.”

While analysts and fans alike are trying to pit the two rising stars against each other, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson insists there is absolutely no beef between him and Mahomes. In fact, he’d rather focus on his own game than initiating drama with another equally as talented athlete.

“It’s just like any other game. I don’t have to focus on Mahomes,” Jackson said Thursday, via Ravens.com. “I have to focus on their defense. I have to focus on scoring. I have to focus on my job and making my offense do our thing. But my defense has to worry about him.”

“I don’t really care for rivalries or thinking about another QB,” Jackson explained last month. “I play offense, he plays offense. We’ve got to worry about each other’s defenses. … I don’t have any problem with them. Those two losses definitely make me mad, but it is what it is. Move on.”

READ MORE: Ex-Chiefs All-Pro CB Has Strong Feelings Towards Patrick Mahomes