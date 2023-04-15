Ex-Chiefs 4-Year Starter Could Join NFC Super Bowl Contender

Free agent wide receiver Chris Conley, who was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, was one of two pass catchers that worked out for the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, April 14 according to NFL’s personnel notice. The other receiver was Laquon Treadwell.

Conley, 30, entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick of the Chiefs. He spent four years in Kansas City and played a total of 53 regular season games, accumulating 104 catches for 1,238 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. He also played in five playoff games while with the Chiefs and caught 8 passes for 61 yards and 1 touchdown.

After his stint in Kansas City, Conley spent two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and spent the 2021 season with the Texans. Houston cut Conley on August 30, 2022, but re-signed him on September 1.

After being released yet again by Houston on October 4, Conley joined the Chiefs’ practice squad on October 6. However, he was then signed to the Tennessee Titans active roster on October 25. In seven games played with the Titans, Conley recorded 4 receptions on 5 targets for 46 yards.

Chiefs Welcome Back WR Justin Watson

Speaking of receivers — the Chiefs added another veteran receiver to their roster ahead of the draft. The defending Super Bowl champions signed Justin Watson to a two-year deal that’s worth up to $6 million with $1.4 million guaranteed according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on April 14.

After four seasons in the NFL, Watson, 27, joined the Chiefs by way of a futures deal in 2022. He did well enough during the offseason program and training camp/preseason to earn himself a spot on the 53-player roster come the 2022 regular season. Watson contributed offensively during Kansas City’s Super Bowl-winning season, albeit in a limited fashion.

Watson caught 15 passes on 34 targets for 315 yards and 2 touchdowns in 17 regular season games played according to Pro Football Reference. In two playoff games, he registered 3 catches on 3 targets for 30 yards.

Bringing Watson back in the fold gives quarterback Patrick Mahomes another receiver that he’s familiar with and has spoken highly of in the past.

“Watson’s been a pleasant surprise for me; that dude can roll,” Mahomes told reporters in May 2022 during organized team activities (OTAs), via Arrowhead Pride. “I remember he came down to Texas and I threw with him the first day, and I called (Brett) Veach and I was like ‘wait, how fast is this guy?’ because he was running so fast I was late on my throws.”

Twitter Reacts to Justin Waston Re-Signing With Chiefs

Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs re-signing Justin Watson to a two-year deal.

“Great move by the Chiefs to lock in a talented receiver like Justin Watson! Can’t wait to see him light up the field and help bring home another Super Bowl,” one Twitter user wrote.

“A solid veteran depth guy at WR on an affordable contract. What’s not to like about that?” another user wrote.

“So $700K per year is guaranteed. If the Chiefs found a better WR (Trade, Draft Pick, Camp WR emerge) they would easily eat the $700K per year and move on,” another user wrote. “This helps guarantee a floor. It doesn’t force their hand at all.”

“I’m very happy the Chiefs got this done with Justin Watson. He came in and surprised everybody with his play,” another user wrote.