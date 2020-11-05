Chiefs’ Star Could Miss Week 9 Due to COVID Close Contact: Report

Just days ahead of a Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Kansas City Chiefs are again experiencing the first-hand effects of COVID-19. On Thursday afternoon, the defending Super Bowl champions placed Pro Bowl DT Chris Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

However, Kansas City Star columnist Sam Mellinger and The Athletic’s Nate Taylor have since confirmed that the decision was not a result of a positive COVID test, but rather a precautionary “high risk” contact tracing measure. Jones initially tested negative on Thursday.

I'm told Chris Jones is on the Covid-19 list because of contact tracing, not a positive test. — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) November 5, 2020

Indeed, Chris Jones was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact through tracing, per source. Jones didn't test positive. The Chiefs will have to wait for their test results in morning to see if it's safe to have practice or if their facility will stay closed. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) November 5, 2020

Jones practiced with the team on Thursday in a limited capacity, but his status for Sunday is now in doubt due to the league’s enhanced COVID protocols, which will require the fifth-year veteran to sit out for at least five days.

A few things regarding Chris Jones on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

1) Jones' practiced.

2) Only on the list if exposed to someone w/ positive test – DOES NOT mean player is + (again, Contact Tracing)

3) IF virus test negative & asymptomatic, must wait 5 days w/ negative tests. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 5, 2020

According to league policy, Jones can return to the team facility only if:

Five days have passed since last exposure to the infected individual (date of last exposure plus five days)

Negative daily PCR tests from each day

Approval by ICS and the NFL Chief Medical Officer

With less than four days until kickoff, the question now becomes when the timeline is determined to have begun.

Chiefs’ Staffer Tests Positive on Thursday

Earlier Thursday morning, the team released a statement announcing that a staff member had tested positive for the virus and “is self-quarantining, under the team’s medical care, and contact tracing is taking place.”

Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network are reporting that Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs’ Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance, is the recipient of the team’s latest positive test. Former practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu became the first Chiefs player to test positive back on October 3.

#Chiefs VP of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder is the staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Athletic trainers are on the front lines in the NFL's fight against the virus and Burkholder is regarded as one of the best. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 5, 2020

Out of further precaution, Kansas City also closed its team facilities and shifted to virtual meetings following Thursday’s practice while they wait for the next round of testing results on Friday morning. The NFL has not announced any plans to reschedule the Week 9 matchup at this point.

