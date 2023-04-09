Chiefs All-Pro Chris Jones Makes Bold Prediction in Viral Post

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones isn’t afraid to express his opinion on Twitter, which was evident during a recent exchange with Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. But his newest tweet is stirring excitement within Chiefs Kingdom.

“I’m going to Win MVP,” Jones wrote on April 9 via Twitter.

I'm going to Win MVP — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) April 9, 2023

Chris Jones Coming Off of Career Year

Chris Jones could be reaching a crossroads with the Chiefs after a career year in 2022.

During the 2022 regular season, Jones registered a total of 77 pressures (50 QB hurries, 15 sacks, 12 QB hits), 31 stops, and 2 forced fumbles, according to PFF.

Jones’ 92.3 defensive grade during the regular season was the highest among all interior defenders in the NFL, even ahead of Aaron Donald, who was PFF’s highest-graded interior defender for eight straight seasons prior to 2022.

Chris Jones broke Aaron Donald's streak 👀 pic.twitter.com/BGKx0GKZxi — PFF (@PFF) February 19, 2023

Arguably the best performance of Jones’ career came during Kansas City’s AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in January. During that game Jones was a force to be reckoned with, registering 10 total pressures (5 QB hurries, 3 QB hits, 2 sacks) and 3 stops.

On 3rd & 8, Joe Burrow sacked by Chris Jones for 7-yd loss with 0:39 to go#Bengals 20 #Chiefs 20 4ᴛʜ pic.twitter.com/FH69WhyLIY — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 30, 2023

One of the reasons the Chiefs were rather cap-strapped this offseason was because of Chris Jones’ contract. Jones is in the final year of his four-year $80 million deal with Kansas City and has a $28.2 million cap hit for the 2023 season according to Over The Cap.

Per Nate Taylor of The Athletic on March 2, Jones wants a contract extension that makes him “at least the second-highest player at his position.” The 2022 All-Pro also said on March 12 that he wants to be a “Chief for life.”

The highest-paid interior defender in the NFL is Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams, who was given a three-year, $95 million extension during the 2022 offseason. That puts his contract at an average annual value (AAV) of $31.6 million, according to Over The Cap. Second on the list for interior defender contracts is Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders (four years, $90 million, $24.5 million AAV). Third is Leonard Williams of the New York Giants (three years, $63 million) and DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts‘ (four years, $84 million), who both have an AAV of $21 million.

Twitter Reacts to Chris Jones’ Tweet

Twitter users reacted to Chris Jones predicting he’ll win the MVP award.

“The 1st Step is Internalizing it. The 2nd Step is Externalizing it. (This tweet) The Final Step is Realizing it. Excited to see you make this happen Big Dawg…” one Twitter user wrote.

The 1st Step is Internalizing it.

The 2nd Step is Externalizing it.

(This tweet)

The Final Step is Realizing it. Excited to see you make this happen Big Dawg… — Texas Chief (T.C.) ❤️💛 🏈 🏆🏆🏆 (@AustinTxChief) April 9, 2023

“Wouldn’t be surprised. Now sign the extension please. I can’t live through another [Tyreek Hill] type situation,” another user wrote.

Wouldn’t be surprised. Now sign the extension please. I can’t live through another hill type situation. — • (@NotABandwagon2) April 9, 2023

“You have that kind of season and we’ll go 17-0. And then they’ll probably give it to Pat [Mahomes],” another user wrote.

You have that kind of season and we'll go 17-0. And then they'll probably give it to Pat. https://t.co/SAZfKsib3X — Alex Boyer (@AlexBoyerKC) April 9, 2023

“Going to enjoy your last season as a Chief. Highest paid D tackle ever next season guaranteed,” another user wrote.

Going to enjoy your last season as a Chief. Highest paid D tackle ever next season guaranteed https://t.co/GvFIoPOO9B — Tyler Massey♟ (@TylerMassey2K) April 9, 2023

“I hope so. We know our offense isn’t going to help much,” another user wrote.

I hope so. We know our offense isn’t going to help much — James (@RJames0302) April 9, 2023

“Sounds like a perfect incentive bonus to ask for in your new contract with KC,” another user wrote.

Sounds like a perfect incentive bonus to ask for in your new contract with KC. — HoneyBadgerCards (@CardsHoney) April 9, 2023

“How about a Super Bowl MVP? I like both, but prefer my suggestion!” another user wrote.

How about a Super Bowl MVP? I like both, but prefer my suggestion! — J.J. James (@JigJr88) April 9, 2023

“Of the Superbowl my man. I see 5 sacks coming in the big game. The Legend grows!” another user wrote.