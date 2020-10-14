Chiefs’ Defensive Leader Again Recruiting All-Pro Free Agent RB

The future of the Kansas City Chiefs’ running back position is in good hands with 2020 first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire. But is that a good enough reason to sway the team’s front office away from making a short-term addition if it means improving the roster for a second consecutive Super Bowl run?

Pro Bowl DT Chris Jones doesn’t appear to think so, and on Tuesday night, the renown defensive leader took to Twitter to send a simple message to the league’s newest high-profile free agent, two-time All-Pro RB Le’Veon Bell, who was released suddenly by the New York Jets about an hour prior.

Bell was reportedly on the trading block early this week after yet another public rift with the Jets coaching staff, this time trolling the team on social media over his playing time in Week 5, but was cut loose after New York could not find any suitors. However, the release isn’t official until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, according to Spotrac, leaving the door open for a last-minute deal for a late-round draft pick. Ultimately, Bell made off with $27 million to play in just 17 games for New York over the past two seasons.

Le'Veon Bell's tenure with the Jets ends as such:

* 17 games played

* 264 rushes (none longer than 19 yards)

* 0 100-yard rushing games

* 4 total touchdowns

* And $27M paid — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 14, 2020

Not The First Time Chris Jones Has Recruited Bell to K.C.

Quickly approaching 29 years old, Bell is undoubtedly not the same elite running back he once was during his earlier years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he surpassed 1,800 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns in three of his first five seasons. Still, Bell and Jones are offseason workout partners, leaving the door at least slightly cracked open for Kansas City.

Interestingly enough, one week before Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in March 2019, Jones posted this ‘What If’ themed video to Twitter with an appearance from Bell himself.

Shortly after Jones’ latest tweet hit the Twittersphere on Tuesday night, Bell posted a message of his own for his 1.8 million followers.

got a lot to prove. i’m ready to go. pic.twitter.com/oDqBM62JfN — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 14, 2020

Bell Confirmed That The Chiefs Showed Interest in 2019

Now only time (and money) will tell if Kansas City is willing to make a second run at the once-revered playmaker, who revealed last November that the Chiefs were among a group of teams to express serious interest during his free agency bid.

“There were teams like Houston, the Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs — and surprisingly the Steelers — [that] were all in the mix of trying to trade for me,” Bell told Nate Burleson in a SiriusXM interview. “And from what I heard — and I understand — was the Jets were really asking for a high price.”

Bell later added that his sizeable contract was the deciding factor that pushed some of his suitors away.

“My actual contract was kind of tough for teams to deal with — which is understandable,” Bell noted. “Not too many teams really want to pay that high of a price for a running back.”

According to Spotrac, Kansas City currently has $6.58 million of available cap space should GM Brett Veach and his staff choose to make a move.

