11-Year Veteran Free Agent Addresses if He’d Join Chiefs

One of the higher-profile pass-catchers still on the free agent market as the NFL regular season begins is Cole Beasley.

Beasley, 33, began his career as an undrafted rookie that the Dallas Cowboys picked up in 2012. He stayed in Dallas for seven seasons before hitting free agency for the first time in his career and joining the Buffalo Bills in 2019. After three seasons with the Bills, Beasley was released this offseason.

During his career, Beasley has accumulated 550 receptions for 5,709 yards and 34 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

With the Kansas City Chiefs parting ways with Tyreek Hill this offseason, there was the potential for someone like Beasley to enter the fold in Kansas City as a slot option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, that marriage didn’t happen this offseason, and based on Beasley’s latest remarks, it will probably never happen.

Beasley Answers if He’d Join Chiefs

Beasley took to Twitter on September 3 to answer a question regarding if he would join the Chiefs. Beasley kept his answer to two words: “Probably not.”

The first game of the 2022 NFL regular season was between the Bills and Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football on September 8. The result was a 31-10 win for Buffalo, and fans were tweeting about Beasley during the game.

“Honestly, you just can’t replace Cole Beasley and expect the next guy to be just as good. Cole from route running to catching the ball was spectacular. Love Isiah [McKenzie] but it’s gonna take some time to fill those shoes,” one Twitter user wrote.

“@Bease11 we need you more than you need you! This is bad. You were the security blanket. Why the h*ll aren’t you signed?? Here’s a pic of me with your parents in KC two years ago,” another user wrote.

“I’ll say one thing about Cole Beasley he had very sure hands, I will miss him as a Bill Need Crowder or Lil Dirty to step up. If not Shakir will get a shot soon, he has elite hands,” another user wrote.

“If you had told me the Bills and Rams were going to be tied at the half, I would have been pretty okay with that. But having actually watched that half, I am annoyed and fending off major overreactions like ‘Do we have Cole Beasley’s number, still?'” another user wrote.

“Somewhere Cole Beasley is sitting in his mobile home listening to Switchfoot with a fat lip full of Zyn wondering where it went wrong at 33,” another user wrote.

Andy Reid on New WRs, Tyreek Hill

Speaking to the media on September 7, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about not having Tyreek Hill anymore, and what the feeling is regarding this year’s Chiefs squad.