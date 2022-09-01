Chiefs Sign Ex-Chargers & Army Linebacker to Practice Squad: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are still filling out their practice squad, with 14 signings out of 16 potential spots. Enter number 15, linebacker Cole Christiansen.

Pro Football Network insider Aaron Wilson reported on the move: “Kansas City Chiefs are signing former [Los Angeles] Chargers and Army linebacker Cole Christiansen to their practice squad, per a league source.”

Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Chargers and Army linebacker Cole Christiansen to their practice squad, per a league source @PFN365 #Chiefs — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 1, 2022

Chiefs Poach Chargers Prospect

Christiansen has spent both of his NFL seasons with the Chargers practice squad since joining the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. His football career is currently delaying his active duty commitment, so a practice squad role might mean a little more to the Army linebacker than most.

“We are extremely proud of Cole, Elijah [Riley] and Connor [Slomka],” noted Director of Athletics at Army West Point, Mike Buddie, in 2020. “They have all earned this opportunity through their hard work and determination while representing the Corps of Cadets on the gridiron. After spending 47 months training to serve our country, I am thrilled for them to have this opportunity to continue their playing career and am convinced this will only make them better officers when that time comes.”

In total, Christiansen has been elevated for seven games over his two-year tenure in the NFL. He has never played a defensive snap but has logged three tackles off 112 special teams snaps.

With Army, Christiansen accumulated 153 tackles (20.5 for a loss) and 3.5 sacks over four campaigns (41 games played). He also had one interception, four passes defended, three fumbles forced, and one fumble recovered.

Christiansen is the third linebacker to sign to the Chiefs practice squad — alongside Elijah Lee and rookie Jack Cochrane. Lee is expected to move to the active roster once tight end Blake Bell is transferred to a reserve list.

Chiefs will carry TE Blake Bell (hip) on initial 53-player roster and release LB Elijah Lee, according to a source. Lee doesn't have to go through waivers as a vested veteran. I'm told the Chiefs will place Bell on IR after 53 set, and then bring back Lee to roster. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 30, 2022

Kansas City continues to build up some developmental depth behind core linebackers Nick Bolton and Willie Gay Jr., and that includes rookie third-rounder Leo Chenal. This should be an intriguing group to watch moving forward.

Josh Gordon Signs With Tennessee

Free-agent wide receiver Josh Gordon had a workout with the Tennessee Titans this morning on September 1, according to NFL Network reporter Taylor Bisciotti. A couple of hours later, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed that Gordon did indeed agree to sign, officially ending his uneventful stint in KC.

Titans are signing former Chiefs’ WR Josh Gordon to their practice, per his agent @zachiller of @LAASportsEnt, who said, “The comeback continues.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

Gordon’s name may still carry weight but his impact has been nonexistent since 2018. Last season, the former All-Pro just didn’t seem like his old self after not playing in 2020. He finished with 32 yards off 14 targets, registering a 35.7% catch percentage.

It’s not like Gordon didn’t play either, he started seven games and appeared in 12 — logging zero special teams snaps. 219 snaps were spent with the offense, however, they just didn’t amount to much.

It’ll be interesting to see if Gordon earns any sort of role with the Titans. They currently have a clear void at wide receiver behind starters Robert Woods, first-rounder Treylon Burks, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Once Gordon learns the offense, he could be an outside option for snaps, in theory. To do so, he’ll have to show Titans head coach Mike Vrabel more than he did KC head coach Andy Reid. It’s unclear how many more opportunities the veteran will receive based on one 1,600-yard campaign in 2013.