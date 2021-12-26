Chiefs’ Creed Humphrey Gives Hilarious Christmas Gift to Fellow O-Linemen [LOOK]

The holidays are a time for giving, and one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie starters gave to his positional teammates for Christmas.

In a video shared by the Chiefs on their official Twitter page, second-round pick Creed Humphrey dished out red bags with a gift inside of them to each of his fellow offensive linemen. The bag contained a red t-shirt, with a reminder of Humphrey’s talent printed on the shirt.

The front of the t-shirt reads “Creed is good,” meanwhile, the back of the shirt reads “Orlando, Joe, Andrew, Kyle, Lucas, Austin, Nick, Darryl, Mike, Paul, Trey & Prince are good,” referring to Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney, Andrew Wylie, Kyle Long, Lucas Niang, Austin Blythe, Nick Allegretti, Darryl Williams, Mike Remmers, Paul Adams, Trey Smith, and Prince Tega Wanogho.

This year, Santa Creed got every O-Lineman a very unique and personal gift 🎅 pic.twitter.com/sqTK6FvjAM — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 25, 2021

Humphrey Snubbed from Pro Bowl

After trailing behind New England Patriots center David Andrews for a majority of the voting window for the Pro Bowl, Humphrey, with the help of Chiefs Kingdom, was leading all NFL centers in Pro Bowl voting as of Monday, December 20, which was two days before the official rosters were announced.

Humphrey earned a total of 128,608 votes as of Monday, per the NFL’s official press release. That’s more than Andrews, who previously led the AFC centers with over 77,000 votes, per the Chiefs Wire. Humphrey’s vote total was also more than the NFC’s leading center, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce, who had a total of 98,380 votes as of Monday.

However, when the AFC and NFC rosters were announced on Wednesday, December 22, Humphrey was snubbed from the roster. Instead, Indianapolis Colts’ Ryan Kelly and Los Angeles Chargers’ Corey Linsley were selected to the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster.

Despite being rated as PFF’s highest-graded center in the NFL this season, Humphrey’s first opportunity to earn a Pro Bowl nod was rejected. But he was named as an alternate for the roster.

Those in Kansas City that were selected to the Pro Bowl were left tackle Orlando Brown, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, defensive tackle Chris Jones, and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

The Chiefs players that were named as alternates for the AFC roster were Humphrey, left guard Joe Thuney, defensive end Frank Clark, punter Tommy Townsend, fullback Michael Burton, cornerback Charvarius Ward, kicker Harrison Butker, and right guard Trey Smith. These players will play in the Pro Bowl game if a player at their position is unable to play in the game.

The players that are selected to the Pro Bowl rosters are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players, and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and simulcast on ABC.

Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Humphrey’s Snub

After Humphrey was snubbed from the Pro Bowl roster, Chiefs Kingdom took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

“1. I normally don’t get mad at pro bowl selections but Creed Humphrey is one of the biggest snubs ever 2. I hope they never see the light of day for that game anyway. For obvious reasons,” wrote Chase Snyder of Texan Live.

1. I normally don’t get mad at pro bowl selections but Creed Humphrey is one of the biggest snubs ever 2. I hope they never see the light of day for that game anyway. For obvious reasons. https://t.co/PHtYn0aHil — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) December 23, 2021

“There is not a center in the AFC More deserving of the pro bowl Than Creed Humphrey. Point blank,” Brett Yaris of Pro Football Network wrote. “He’s the best offensive rookie in the league, the best center in the conference, and anchoring the best offense on the best team in the conference. Cannot think of a bigger snub.”

There is not a center in the AFC More deserving of the pro bowl Than Creed Humphrey. Point blank. He’s the best offensive rookie in the league, the best center in the conference, and anchoring the best offense on the best team in the conference. Cannot think of a bigger snub. — Brett Yarris (@b_yarris) December 23, 2021

“Creed Humphrey not making the Pro Bowl wont bother me as much as if they snub him out of 1st team all Pro,” wrote Patrick Mahomes burner.

Creed Humphrey not making the Pro Bowl wont bother me as much as if they snub him out of 1st team all Pro. — Patrick Mahomes Burner (@Chiefstakes10) December 24, 2021

“To add on to the Creed Humphrey #ProBowl snub rant, he has the highest pass block win rate amongst centers at 98% per ESPN. This is hurting my brain,” Red Kingdom wrote.

To add on to the Creed Humphrey #ProBowl snub rant, he has the highest pass block win rate amongst centers at 98% per ESPN. This is hurting my brain#ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs — Red Kingdom (@RedKingdomBF) December 23, 2021

“Creed Humphrey is the biggest Pro Bowl snub,” Jeremy Wyatt wrote. “Already the best C in football. Oh well, doesn’t matter anyways. None of the Chiefs will be playing since they’ll be in LA getting ready for their 3rd straight Super Bowl.”

Creed Humphrey is the biggest Pro Bowl snub. Already the best C in football. Oh well, doesn't matter anyways. None of the Chiefs will be playing since they'll be in LA getting ready for their 3rd straight Super Bowl. — Jeremy Wyatt (@jeremywyatt1) December 23, 2021