Hilarious Song Parody Created for Chiefs’ Creed Humphrey [LISTEN]

Creed is king in Kansas City right now and fans aren’t shy about showing their praise for the Chiefs rookie center.

One 610 KC Sports Radio show by the name of Cody & Gold (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) has even been campaigning for the offensive lineman out of Oklahoma, Creed Humphrey. In a recent segment on November 12, hosts Cody Tapp and Alex Gold parodied the famous rock song “Higher,” written by Scott Stapp and Mark Tremonti of Creed.

The finished product was tremendous and you can listen to the full version here. Below is a clip from the masterpiece.

‘Can We Vote Creed Higher?’

Based on a phenomenal rookie campaign so far, Humphrey is in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year despite his position and second-round draft status.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs fan-favorite has earned an impeccable 90.5 grade on the season including a 92.6 as a run blocker. He’s currently the top-ranked center in the sport on the grading site, but his position isn’t known for receiving many awards.

Humphrey is also the highest-graded offensive rookie with over 100 snaps played on PFF — period. It wouldn’t be the flashy pick but no one could argue that the Oklahoma product is undeserving of this honor after 10 weeks of football.

That’s where the song idea came into play, with the chorus switching to “can we vote Creed higher?” Rather than the original, “can you take me higher?”

Humphrey quote tweeted the parody, noting that it was “the best thing [he’s] seen all day.” The center is also up for his first Pro Bowl selection. Here’s how you can vote Chiefs Kingdom!

Parody Lyrics From Cody & Gold

Creed’s version of “Higher” was a hit single off the album “Human Clay,” which grossed 11.5 million in U.S. copies sold and 20 million worldwide. Their lyrics are recognizable to many, but here was the midday show’s version in case you were wondering.

When dreaming I’m guided to another league

With linemen again

At center, a 5-foot-3 Humphrey

‘Cause I don’t want to hear, he can’t win MVP

‘Cause there’s a hunger, a need to pancake

From the line he lives without a mistake

So let’s go there

Let’s make Creed’s case

Come on, let’s go there

Let’s change things today!

Can we vote Creed higher?

To the place where linemen should be

Can we vote Creed higher?

He is the Chiefs MVP

Although I would like the league to change

It helps me to appreciate

Those blocks and those screens

But, my friends, I’d sacrifice all those nights

If Creed could win the award for best rookie

The only difference is

To say screw Ja’Marr [Chase] and stop linemen hate

So let’s go there

Let’s make Creed’s case

Come on, let’s go there

Let’s change things today!

Can we vote Creed higher?

To the place where linemen should be

Can we vote Creed higher?

He is the Chiefs MVP

So let’s go there

Come on, let’s go there

Come on, let’s go there

Let’s say Creed can stay!

Bravo to Cody and Gold — and don’t forget to vote Humphrey for Pro Bowl today!