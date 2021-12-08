Chiefs RB Darrel Williams Trolls Broncos Defender on Twitter

The Kansas City Chiefs stomped on the Denver Broncos in Week 13. Well, not literally, but they beat them on both sides of the football well enough to beat them by double-digits while only giving up one touchdown in the process.

The Chiefs offense did struggle, but they did enough. Among the players that did enough in that game were the running backs.

Against a top-10 rush defense in terms of total rushing yards allowed, a combination of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams ran a total of 19 times for 74 yards, an average of 3.89 yards per rush. Those may not seem like very efficient numbers, but against a Denver defense that came into the game hungry and did a great job containing Kansas City’s passing attack, the performance of the backfield was good enough to churn the clock and not get completely dominated in time of possession despite having to punt the ball seven times in the primetime outing.

Williams, in particular, felt he did enough to troll a Broncos defender after the game.

Williams Trolls Defender on Twitter

On Monday, December 6, Williams took to Twitter, posting a picture of himself moving past a Broncos defender that was falling to the ground.

“Tell em pick his man’s up,” Williams wrote as the caption.

"Tell em pick his man's up," Williams wrote as the caption.

In a game where there was plenty of pushing, shoving and trash talk after the whistle, it should come as no surprise that Williams — who is on a Chiefs team that has beaten Denver 12 straight times now — took the opportunity to throw an extra shot at the division rival.

Playoff Picture Narrowing for Chiefs

The win against the Broncos extended Kansas City’s win streak to five games. Head coach Andy Reid spoke about what’s he’s liked about his team during the consecutive games won.

“I’ve loved the attitude. I’ve loved the defense. Our defense I think has stepped up and really played well at football. They’re attacking. It’s a great tempo setter for everybody,” Reid explained during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 5. “The offense has been doing enough. Grab a couple points and have some nice drives with room to improve. We all have room to improve, and then special teams has also upped their game. They’re doing well, and I appreciate it, but most of all, the attitude. I watch these guys come out to practice and they’re 100 miles per hour. You don’t have to say anything to them. They know what’s at stake and they approach it that way, but yet they enjoy being around each other.”

After defeating one of their division rivals, Kansas City now has an 8-4 record, which is tied for the second-best record in the AFC. The Chiefs lost their matchups this season against the No. 2 seeded Tennessee Titans (8-4) and No. 3 seeded Baltimore Ravens (8-4), so Kansas City would need a better overall record than those two teams to leapfrog them in the standings. However, because the defending AFC champions have not played against the No. 1 seeded New England Patriots (9-4) yet and won’t in the regular season, they still have a chance to claim the top seed in the conference.

Kansas City currently holds a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West, and a two-game lead over the Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

In Week 14, the Chiefs take on the Raiders for their second and final matchup of the season. Kickoff is on Sunday, December 12 at 12 p.m. Arrowhead Time.