Chiefs Release Rookie OL, Sign Ex-Cardinals WR to Future Contract

With their eyes set on Sunday’s AFC Divisional game, the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday continued tinkering with their practice squad roster and stashing talent for the 2021 offseason.

According to the NFL’s official transaction wire for January 14, the defending Super Bowl champions released rookie OL Darryl Williams from the practice squad to clear a spot for DE Austin Edwards, whose signing was first reported on Wednesday.

Williams, 23, did not see any regular season action in his first year, but according to Chiefs Digest beat writer Matt Derrick, the Mississippi State product will soon return to Kansas City on a reserve/future deal, at the very least.

Much like with Jordan Ta’amu, Darryl Williams won’t be going anywhere. He will stick around KC on a reserve/future deal and is candidate to return to practice squad if he’s needed during playoff run. Very intriguing candidate for me in 2021. https://t.co/s5v9cLAcO8 — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) January 14, 2021

Chiefs Bring Back Chad Williams, Confirm Ta’amu & Callaway Signings

Speaking of futures contracts, the Chiefs also finalized a pair of reported reserve signings in WR Antonio Callaway and QB Jordan Ta’amu, per Thursday’s transaction wire. In addition, a third offensive player, WR Chad Williams, has also been brought back for next season.

Williams, 26, spent multiple stints on the Chiefs practice squad in 2020, and was most recently released on December 22 after just four days with the team. The 6-foot-2, 204-pounder was originally drafted in the third round (No. 98 overall) by the Arizona Cardinals. In 17 career games, including one for the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, Williams has posted 20 receptions for 202 yards and one touchdown.

Despite the timing heading into the team’s first playoff game this weekend, reserve/future deals don’t take effect until the beginning of the new league year on March 17, about one month prior to the start of offseason workouts.

Here are the players Kansas City has signed to reserve/future deals to date:

QB Anthony Gordon

QB Jordan Ta’amu

WR Antonio Callaway

WR Chad Williams

