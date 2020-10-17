Troubled Ex-Chiefs, Cowboys Pass Rusher to Work Out For Raiders: Report

A familiar face, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, could be heading West to a division rival.

According to reports from ESPN Insider Field Yates and Dallas Morning News’ Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken on Saturday, free agent DE David Irving is scheduled to work out for the Las Vegas Raiders next week, in what could be a possible reunion with his former defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.

That didn’t take long: the Raiders will be hosting former Cowboys DL David Irving on a tryout. If signed, he’d reunite with Rod Marinelli. A talented player when on the field. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 17, 2020

Former Cowboys DC Rod Marinelli will be the first to evaluate free agent DL David Irving since his conditional reinstatement Friday from suspension. Irving to visit the Las Vegas Raiders next week. Marinelli the D-line coach there. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 17, 2020

The 27-year-old was conditionally reinstated by the league on Friday, 19 months after being indefinitely suspended for violating the league’s Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, the second of his career.

Irving Most Recently Played For The Cowboys in 2018

Irving originally signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft. He was added to the team’s practice squad prior to the start of the regular season before the Cowboys signed him away about three weeks later. In four seasons with Dallas from 2015-18, Irving posted 56 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups and five forced fumbles in 37 games (10 starts).

While it’s still to be determined how much the talented pass rusher has left in the tank, his best season came three years ago in 2017 when he posted a career-high 7.0 sacks in eight games. His potential return to the league comes as a bit of a surprise considering he told his social media followers on Instagram Live that he was quitting football prior to his most recent suspension taking effect.

“Basically guys, I quit,” Irving said on March 7, 2019. “They want to talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I’m out of there. I’m not doing this (expletive) no more.”

