Raiders’ Derek Carr Gives Laughable Take on Rivalry With Chiefs

Despite COVID-19 clouding the NFL landscape for Week 5 and beyond, the Kansas City Chiefs are moving forward preparing for their first matchup of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs dominated both matchups in 2019, outscoring the Raiders by 49 points combined (68-19).

Even the move from Oakland to Las Vegas can’t erase the one-sided history between the two historic franchises this decade. Kansas City has emerged victorious from the previous five matchups and has won 10 of the last 12 games dating back to 2014 when the Raiders drafted QB Derek Carr with the 36th overall pick.

During his media availability on Wednesday, Carr was asked about the matchup between the AFC West foes and shared a truthful, but hilarious opinion on the state of the rivalry — well, at least for Chiefs Kingdom.

"If we're being honest, to make it a rivalry, we have to win some games." Derek Carr says about the rivalry with the Chiefs #Raiders — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) October 7, 2020

The three-time Pro Bowl signal-caller has had a mixed bag of results since entering the league seven years ago, accounting for a 41-57 overall record, 64.4% completion rate, 23,888 passing yards and a 151-62 touchdown-to-interception ratio. However, Kansas City has been the biggest thorn in Carr’s side. The 29-year-old has already tossed a career-worst 13 interceptions and 32 sacks taken against the Chiefs, and his 74.6 quarterback rating is the third-lowest mark versus any other team (minimum two games).

