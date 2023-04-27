Ex-Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson Sounds Off on Chris Jones’ MVP Chances

O

n April 9, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones wrote on Twitter that he’s going to be an MVP in the NFL. And according to his former Chiefs teammate and 14-year NFL linebacker Derrick Johnson, Jones can really accomplish that feat.

“Absolutely. You talk about a defensive guy that can win the MVP, Chris Jones for sure,” Johnson said at a USAA Salute to Service event on April 27. “I think anybody in the NFL would say yeah, that’s definitely possible. When we keep throwing touchdowns like we do, quarterbacks are gonna keep trying to score, and Chris Jones is gonna get all of the opportunities he wants.

“I will get in that line for MVP for a defensive guy like Chris Jones.”

Chris Jones Seeking Extension After Career Year

Chris Jones, 28, registered a total of 77 pressures (50 QB hurries, 15 sacks, 12 QB hits), 31 stops, and 2 forced fumbles during the 2022 regular season according to PFF.

Jones’ 92.3 PFF defensive grade during the regular season was the highest among all interior defenders in the NFL, which snapped Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald’s eight-year streak of being the highest-graded interior defender in the NFL.

Arguably the best performance of Jones’ career came during Kansas City’s AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in January. During that game Jones was a force to be reckoned with, registering 10 total pressures (5 QB hurries, 3 QB hits, 2 sacks) and 3 stops.

One of the reasons the Chiefs were rather cap-strapped this offseason was because of Jones’ contract. He is in the final year of his four-year, $80 million deal with Kansas City and has a $28.2 million cap hit for the 2023 season according to Over The Cap.

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic on March 2, Jones wants a contract extension that makes him “at least” the second-highest paid player at his position.

The highest-paid interior defender in the NFL is Donald, who was given a three-year, $95 million extension during the 2022 offseason. That puts his contract at an average annual value (AAV) of $31.6 million, according to Over The Cap. Second on the list for interior defender contracts is Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders (four years, $90 million, $24.5 million AAV). Third is Leonard Williams of the New York Giants (three years, $63 million) and DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts (four years, $84 million), who both have an AAV of $21 million.

Derrick Johnson, Isiah Pacheco Show Support for Military

Just hours before the start of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, USAA, Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, kicked off celebrations by hosting a special Salute to Service event for local military, which featured a chalk talk and a Kansas City barbecue meal with Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and Derrick Johnson, Kansas City’s all-time leading tackler.

Both Pacheco and Johnson shared their own draft day stories, Pacheco spoke about his rookie season, and they both answered questions from active duty members. They also signed autographs afterward.

Twitter Reacts to Chris Jones’ MVP Tweet

Twitter users reacted to Chris Jones claiming he will win the MVP.

“Wouldn’t be surprised. Now sign the extension please. I can’t live through another [Tyreek Hill] type situation,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Yessir you deserve it, my brother I have faith in you. Stay blessed and keep with that good energy you got going,” another user wrote.

“That’s a fun dream, Chris Jones, but if JJ Watt couldn’t in 2014, no defensive linemen will ever win MVP again,” another user wrote.

“You’ll need like 30 sacks just to be considered because they don’t respect defensive MVP candidates,” another user wrote.