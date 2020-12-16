Ex-Chiefs 2-Time Pro Bowler Gets Tryout With Buccaneers: Report

As the only team in the NFL averaging over 400 yards of offense per game (429.2) through Week 14, the Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) haven’t needed to worry about punting too much this season. That foresight may have played a major role in the team’s surprise decision to release veteran punter Dustin Colquitt back in April and roll the dice on rookie Tommy Townsend instead.

While the 16-year specialist later landed on his feet with the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2), his stay was short-lived after the AFC North leaders elected to part ways on October 23 after just five games. During that month-long span, the 38-year-old punted 20 times for a mediocre 43.1-yard average that ranked third-worst in the league at the time.

Now, it looks like the two-time Pro Bowler is getting another opportunity with an NFC playoff contender.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates on Tuesday afternoon, the long-time Chiefs punter is one of three specialists heading to Tampa Bay for a workout with the Buccaneers (8-5), who have since placed their starting punter, kicker and long snapper on the reserve/COVID-19 list after receiving positive test results on Monday evening.

With their specialists now on the COVID-19 list, the Bucs are bringing in P Dustin Colquitt, K Brett Maher and LS Garrison Sanborn to workout. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 15, 2020

Colquitt Transcends the Punter Position

The 2005 third-round draft pick was a team leader during his time in Kansas City, playing in a franchise-record 238 games, earning the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination three different times and last season helping the franchise secure its first Super Bowl title in 50 years with two punts for 100 yards in the title game.

With 1,144 punts for over 51,000 yards to his name, Colquitt’s 468 kicks downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard-line currently ranks third in NFL history, according to The Football Database.

In addition to father Craig and cousin Jimmy, Colquitt’s younger brother, Britton, is also a punter in the league, currently in his 11th pro season and second with the Minnesota Vikings (6-7).

