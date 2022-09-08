Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Roasted by Teammate in New Miniseries

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire can be seen in episode one of a new Chiefs miniseries called “Sleepwalking with JuJu Smith-Schuster” in which Smith-Schuster is accompanied by one of his teammates to answer questions while also promoting Sleep Number beds.

In episode one, Smith-Schuster asks Edwards-Helaire various questions, like “What’s your favorite midnight snack?” for which Edwards-Helaire answered a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

The second question asked by Smith-Schuster put the veteran receiver on blast, however.

Smith-Schuster asked Edwards-Helaire who has the messiest locker on the team and didn’t appear to like the answer very much.

“I probably have to go with you,” Edwards-Helaire said to Smith-Schuster. “You ain’t been here the longest, but… just the little time we’ve been around I’d probably say you.”

Smith-Schuster began laughing when he heard the response, and replied, “I’m top one?!”

It appears that even though Smith-Schuster’s play on the field is very clean, his locker isn’t the same way.

Twitter Reacts to CEH’s Roasting JuJu

Edwards-Helaire took to Twitter to react to the premiere of the miniseries, saying, “Lol my dawg Ju!!”

Other Twitter users also reacted to episode one.

“Really rooting for Clyde to go off this season. This is the most pressure he’s been under since being drafted,” another user wrote.

“Thought Clyde was a Chevy guy. Thank goodness I was wrong. Go get that Stang,” another user wrote.

“Alright I’m liking juju alittle more now. They try to tell me about my truck at work and all I ever did was be a top producer. If you’re spending to much time on the truck you must not be all in on production. Now let me clean out team juju locker free of charge. Chief room flex,” another user wrote.

“Us as fans, are so pumped for the season. I’m sure all the Chiefs players and coaches are pumped up as well. It’s going to be a great year. Let’s Go Chiefs!” another user wrote.

🤣🤣 Us as fans, are so pumped for the season. I'm sure all the Chiefs players and coaches are pumped up as well. It's going to be a great year.

Andy Reid Addresses Chiefs’ Season Opener vs. Cardinals

