Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire Suffers Injury vs. Bills, Out for Game

During the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills, second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was knocked out of the game.

Edwards-Helaire injured his knee, per the team, on a screen play in which he picked up 11 yards. The injury caused him to show visible emotion, pounding the ground seconds after the play ended. He was helped off the field by teammates Tyreek Hill and Darrel Williams.

Soon after Kansas City ruled Edwards-Helaire out for the remainder of the game. Edwards-Helaire had seven rushes for 13 yards and the one catch for 11 yards before exiting the game.