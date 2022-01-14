Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy Favorite to Land Intriguing NFC Head Coaching Job

“It’s always good to be mentioned. The thing about it, you don’t allow it to become a distraction because, first and foremost, I have a job. Second of all, we’ve got a big game this up and coming weekend and that’s the most important thing, to take care of the business at hand and to focus on the now. All of that stuff is going to take care of itself,” Bieniemy said of the potential distraction of head coaching interviews during his press conference on Thursday, January 13.

“And do not get me wrong, I am blessed and I am fortunate to be a part of that chatter, to be a part of some of the things that are taking place, but right now my focus is to make sure that we’re ready to play a 60-minute consecutive game where we can go out there and play hard and play fast, but more importantly play for each other.”





Bieniemy on Andy Reid: ‘He’s a Father Figure’

Bieniemy, who has been with the Chiefs since 2013, credits Kansas City head coach Andy Reid for grooming him, along with other coaches, for potentially larger roles within and outside the organization.

“[Andy Reid] does a great job. First of all, he’s a father figure. He’s a head coach, he’s been around for a number of years, and he’s very, very consistent in what he does. He does a great job of delegating and making sure that everybody knows exactly what their roles are,” Bieniemy explained. “But on top of that, he allows you to be yourself. He wants you to be the expert at what you do. So, when you have a coach that’s not always just saying, ‘You have to do this,’ or, ‘You have to do that,’ it makes it special because guys can come to work feeling comfortable in their own skin and going out there and perform up to their best capabilities.