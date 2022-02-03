Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Featured in New Lawsuit Brought Against the NFL

On the same day Tom Brady announced his retirement, an even greater story overtook the NFL like a tidal wave. Ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the league and three organizations in particular on February 1, 2022.

Those franchises were the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants for alleged “racism in hiring” practices. The 58-page legal document began:

As this Class Action Complaint is filed on the first day of Black History Month, we honor the brave leaders that fought so hard to help break down racial barriers of injustice. Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass, Jackie Robinson and Mamie Till, to name only a few. Unfortunately, however, there is so much more to be done. While racial barriers have been eroded in many areas, Defendant the National Football League (“NFL” or the “League”) lives in a time of the past. As described throughout this Class Action Complaint, the NFL remains rife with racism, particularly when it comes to the hiring and retention of Black Head Coaches, Coordinators and General Managers. Over the years, the NFL and its 32-member organizations (the “Teams”) have been given every chance to do the right thing. Rules have been implemented, promises made—but nothing has changed. In fact, the racial discrimination has only been made worse by the NFL’s disingenuous commitment to social equity. As such, in the face of the risks associated with combating racism and injustice, and in particular standing up to organizations as powerful as the NFL and its Teams, Mr. Flores has determined that the only way to effectuate real change is through the Courts, where the NFL’s conduct can be judged by a jury of Mr. Flores’ peers. A judgment that is long overdue.

Flores followed with a powerful statement, reported on Mike Giardi of the NFL Network: “God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals. In making the decision to file the class action complaint, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game I love.”

Statement from Brian Flores: "God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals. In making the decision to file the class action complaint, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game I love." — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 1, 2022

Bieniemy Cited as Prime Example

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has become a recent face of this movement, although not necessarily by choice.

Aaron Ladd quoted ‘E.B.’ in a recent article via Arrowhead Pride: “‘I did not ask to be the poster boy of this particular situation that I have experienced,’ Bieniemy said to reporters in the lead up to Super Bowl LV, his second straight as the team’s OC. ‘At the end of the day, the only thing that you want to do is be recognized with all the things that you’ve accomplished, and for whatever reason, that has not happened.'”

His strong track record in Kansas City, along with rave reviews from respected individuals like Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes has made his lack of opportunity as an HC baffling to many — including Flores.

On page 45 of the lawsuit, the plaintiff details Bieniemy’s story as a prime example of unfair hiring due to race. Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride shared the excerpts on Twitter.

Brian Flores’ lawsuit includes an entire section on #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy’s lack of offers to become an NFL head coach. pic.twitter.com/03UT1dzUHT — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) February 1, 2022

“Eric Bieniemy has been a highly successful NFL coach for almost 12 years and has yet to be offered a Head Coach position despite more than 70 vacancies during that time,” the section started before listing impressive accolades throughout his career.

At the end of this example, the suit read: “Without question, Mr. Bieniemy has the pedigree, track record and reputation to make him a sought-after Head Coach. However, despite being interviewed for approximately 20 vacant positions over the last five years, no team has extended Mr. Bieniemy an offer. During this time, numerous white candidates who are clearly less qualified have taken over the Head Coach duties for numerous NFL teams.”

Broncos Were Bieniemy’s Lone Interview in 2022

Although Bieniemy was a hot candidate in previous head coaching cycles, he only received one interview in 2022 — the aforementioned Denver Broncos.

The organization has since hired ex-Green Bay Packers OC, Nathaniel Hackett, instead. Of course, the Broncos are already a major focus of this lawsuit.

Regarding Denver, the legal document alleged: “The Broncos’ then-General Manager, John Elway, President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Ellis and others, showed up an hour late to the interview. They looked completely disheveled, and it was obvious that they had drinking heavily the night before. It was clear from the substance of the interview that Mr. Flores was interviewed only because of the Rooney Rule, and that the Broncos never had any intention to consider him as a legitimate candidate for the job. Shortly thereafter, Vic Fangio, a white man, was hired to be the Head Coach of the Broncos.”

Following this accusation, Denver immediately released a statement (via Adam Schefter).

Broncos’ statement today on Brian Flores’ lawsuit: pic.twitter.com/IFVBNhQLgq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2022

They wrote: “The allegations from Brian Flores directed toward the Denver Broncos in today’s court filing are blantantly false. Our interview with Mr. Flores regarding our head coaching position began promptly at the scheduled time of 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2019, in a Providence, R.I., hotel. There were five Broncos executives present for the interview, which lasted approximately three-and-a-half hours — the fully alotted time — and concluded shortly before 11 a.m. Pages of detailed notes, analysis and evaluations from our interview demonstrate the depth of our conversation and sincere interest in Mr. Flores as a head coaching candidate. Our process was thorough and fair to determine the most qualified candidate for our head coaching position. The Broncos will vigorously defend the integrity and values of our organization — and its employees — from such baseless and disparaging claims.”

Why Has E.B. Not Received an HC Offer?

Coach Reid has spoken on Bieniemy’s behalf numerous times and while former disciples like Sean McDermott, John Harbaugh, Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson have been hired after serving under the future Hall of Famer, it’s difficult to explain why E.B. has not.

On January 14, beat reporter Sam McDowell tweeted that Reid told reporters: “It disappoints me that somebody hasn’t hired him. … I’m hoping that takes place this year. … I think this year he’s going to end up with one.”

Andy Reid on Eric Bieniemy: "It disappoints me that somebody hasn't hired him. … I'm hoping that takes place this year. … I think this year he's going to end up with one." — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 14, 2022

Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright has been vocal on why Bieniemy has not been hired. On January 27, he tweeted: “Bieniemy has had 8 interviews and no offers. It’s a combination of a very problematic background + a horrendous tenure as an OC at Colorado + perception that KC success is largely Reid and Mahomes + not selling any team that he’s the guy.”

Bieniemy has had 8 interviews and no offers. It's a combination of a very problematic background + a horrendous tenure as an OC at Colorado + perception that KC success is largely Reid and Mahomes + not selling any team that he's the guy. https://t.co/fPEeklS8AK — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 27, 2022

Another common reason from observers is that Bieniemy does not call plays for the Chiefs, but there is video evidence of Reid saying otherwise.

Andy Reid says Eric Bieniemy calls plays for the Kansas City Chiefs Goodnight that narrative pic.twitter.com/cA9yZ25Xmf — Malik Wright (@Wrightreportt) January 27, 2022

Reid stated: “When people say — E.B. doesn’t call the plays — E.B. does. I mean, he literally calls the plays in there and I have full trust that if he has an idea and he wants to shoot it, then he puts it in and we go. I never question it.”

Even if he didn’t call the plays though, it would not be the first time an OC was hired in a similar capacity. In fact, Chuck Modi questioned the Hackett hire for the exact same reasons.

OC Nathaniel Hackett had

—an elite QB in Aaron Rodgers

—doesn't call Packer plays.

—never made SB, despite AR Wait, didn’t ppl tell me that’s why Eric Bieniemy ain’t hired? (Even w/his SB & fact he shared play-calling). #HowWhitenessWorks https://t.co/QlFRLxVTqJ — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) January 27, 2022

Bears content creator Joseph Herff gave his take on the Chicago situation, where Ryan Poles — the former Chiefs executive director of player personnel, and a black man — decided not to interview Bieniemy after being hired as their new general manager, despite the pair’s KC ties. “The fact Ryan Poles didn’t even bring in Eric Bieniemy in for an interview is telling imo,” he wrote.

The fact Ryan Poles didn’t even bring in Eric Bienemy in for an interview is telling imo. — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) January 27, 2022

Fans speculated that the Bears previous hire, Nagy, may have had something to do with the organization steering clear of Bieniemy — being that they’re both offensive-minded disciples of Reid.

E.B. has yet to respond publicly to his inclusion in this lawsuit. Whether the reason he has not been hired as a head coach is race-related or not is unclear at this point. That is what Flores is attempting to prove in court.

Field Yates shared the NFL’s official response to Flores’ court filing. It read: “The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations. Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defend against these claims, which are without merit.”