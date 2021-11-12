Famous Chiefs Fan Earns Label of Sexiest Man Alive

While the Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of famous fans that are part of Chiefs Kingdom, there is one in particular that was the recipient of a prestigious award given out by People recently.

Actor Paul Rudd was named People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive on Wednesday, November 10.

“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’,” Rudd told People on Wednesday, November 10.

“I mean I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this,” he continued. “I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends.”

Rudd a Longtime Chiefs Fan

Rudd — who went to both junior high and high school in the Kansas City area as well as the University of Kansas — has been a fan of the defending AFC champions since he was a boy. He was even seen celebrating on the field during Kansas City’s win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

He even got his hands on the Lombardi Trophy at one point.

He was also seen sifting through confetti with another famous actor, Eric Stonestreet from Modern Family.

Chiefs Fans React to Rudd’s Award

After Rudd had been announced as the winner of the Sexiest Man Alive, fellow Kansas City fans took to Twitter to react to the news.

“Congratulations to Paul Rudd Home town KC guy!! We [are] so proud and very happy for you! Sexiest KC Chiefs fan,” wrote Donna Woolard.

“For the love of all holy public safety. I love Paul Rudd and he is sexy but Eric Stonestreet got it going on too,” wrote WooWho.

Awwww yaaay!! I’m not mad about this either [Loni Love] but congrats to this Kansas City Chiefs diehard and Ant Man,” Sierra McCoy wrote.

“You can’t go from Idris to Michael B. Jordan (we are going to ignore John Legend lol) to Paul Rudd. That ain’t it chief!” wrote Nicole.

“Personally I think Odell Beckham Jr. should sign with the Chiefs today in honor of Kansas City’s own Paul Rudd being named sexiest man alive,” Andrew Schnittker of the Wilson Times wrote.

“Paul Rudd literally looks like just some guy and you’re telling me he’s the sexiest man ALIVE???” Micah wrote.