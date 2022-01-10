Fan Hilariously Trolls Ben Roethlisberger Ahead of Chiefs-Steelers Matchup

After playing his potential last game at Heinz Field in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns, Ben Roethlisberger’s potential last NFL game could be in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While there are very few people that believe the Pittsburgh Steelers stand a chance in the Wild-Card round after losing to the Chiefs 36-10 in Week 16, it nevertheless will be a bittersweet moment for fans of Big Ben.

However, there are others that are choosing to poke fun at the Steelers quarterback before the playoff matchup.

Fan Trolls Big Ben Ahead of KC-PIT Matchup

Comedian Nate Game decided to coin the Chiefs-Steelers playoff game as Roethlisberger’s “retirement party.” On top of that, Game edited a photo of Roethlisberger to make him look very old, poking fun at the 39-year-old QB.

Steelers fans replied to Game’s tweet in defense of Big Ben.

“Assume Reid will keep team focused on playing entire 60 mins and not let Steelers skate out of town with an unexpected win. Obviously Colts thought Jags were a walkover and look what happened? Any given Sunday any team can win,” Roberta Judson wrote.

“Ah yes. Let’s for sure dismiss the Steelers & act as if Hill & Kelce aren’t hurt, & like we didn’t barely beat the broncos last week,” Sailboatseance wrote.

Big Red on Steelers Rematch

Although the Week 18 games needed to fully play out in order for the Chiefs to know who they would be facing in the first round of the playoffs, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a good idea of who they would be playing. But that almost changed.

“We focused on Pittsburgh and that’s kind of the direction we headed yesterday, and then we watched the game,” Reid said during his press conference on Monday, January 10. “We were down to the last two minutes going, ‘we might be playing the Raiders,’ but we did most of our focus on Pittsburgh. The chances of it being a tie we felt was slim to none, but we got down there and it was something. It was quite a game.”





While avoiding a matchup with a divisional opponent is good, Kansas City isn’t sleeping on a team they handily beat the day after Christmas.