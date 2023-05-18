Fans Erupt Over NFL’s Scheduling Mistake Involving Chiefs & Bengals

One of the more exciting matchups the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will have during the 2023 regular season is a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17 on New Year’s Eve.

In an attempt to promote the game, the NFL posted graphics of the Week 17 matchups between the Chiefs and Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. The problem is, the league made a mistake on the Chiefs-Bengals graphic, which has fans up in arms.

The Chiefs-Bengals Week 17 graphic made by the NFL says the game will be at Paycor Stadium, making it a home game for Cincinnati.

The countdown begins to two epic rematches 😤 pic.twitter.com/uBSl0ycCgg — NFL (@NFL) May 16, 2023

“NFL doesn’t even know the nfl schedule. Not shocking. Bengals play in KC homie,” one Twitter user wrote.

NFL doesn’t even know the nfl schedule. Not shocking. Bengals play in KC homie — Cam Furasek (@CAMufeelit) May 16, 2023

“As someone who works in graphic design, how does no one proofread this before posting? Game is in Kansas City,” another user wrote.

As someone who works in graphic design, how does no one proofread this before posting? Game is in Kansas City. — Ry An (@Sportsfan3843) May 16, 2023

“Chiefs at Bengals might want to make sure your marketing team knows the schedule before releasing game promos,” another user wrote.

Chiefs at Bengals 😂 might want to make sure your marketing team knows the schedule before releasing game promos — Chief Reef (@ChiefReef15) May 16, 2023

“Oooooo whoever tweeted this needs to get their credentials revoked,” another user wrote.

Oooooo whoever tweeted this needs to get their credentials revoked 😂😂😂 — Play Under Review (@TheAce513) May 17, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Schedule

Let’s take a look at the Kansas City Chiefs’ official preseason and regular schedule for the 2023 season:

Preseason

Week 1 : Kansas City Chiefs @ New Orleans Saints (8/13)

: Kansas City Chiefs @ New Orleans Saints (8/13) Week 2 : Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals (8/19)

: Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals (8/19) Week 3: Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs (8/26)

Regular Season

Week 1 : Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs (9/7, TNF)

: Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs (9/7, TNF) Week 2 : Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars (9/17)

: Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars (9/17) Week 3 : Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs (9/24)

: Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs (9/24) Week 4 : Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets (10/1, SNF)

: Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets (10/1, SNF) Week 5 : Kansas City Chiefs @ Minnesota Vikings (10/8)

: Kansas City Chiefs @ Minnesota Vikings (10/8) Week 6 : Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs (10/12)

: Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs (10/12) Week 7 : Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs (10/22)

: Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs (10/22) Week 8 : Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos (10/29)

: Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos (10/29) Week 9 : Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs (11/5, Germany)

: Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs (11/5, Germany) Week 10 : BYE

: BYE Week 11 : Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs (11/20, MNF)

: Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs (11/20, MNF) Week 12 : Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders (11/26)

: Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders (11/26) Week 13 : Kansas City Chiefs @ Green Bay Packers (12/3, SNF)

: Kansas City Chiefs @ Green Bay Packers (12/3, SNF) Week 14 : Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (12/10)

: Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (12/10) Week 15 : Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots (12/18, MNF)

: Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots (12/18, MNF) Week 16 : Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs (12/25, Christmas)

: Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs (12/25, Christmas) Week 17 : Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs (12/31, NYE)

: Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs (12/31, NYE) Week 18: Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers (TBD)

Chiefs Face Significant Hurdle From Weeks 12-17

The Chiefs’ 2023 schedule has no shortage of tough opponents on it. But the NFL did the defending Super Bowl champions no favors when creating their schedule for next season. In fact, the league made Kansas City’s schedule one of the NFL’s toughest based on one metric.

According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, the Chiefs have a net rest edge (how many days of rest a team has extra compared to their opponent) of minus-13 next season, which is the third-worst in the NFL. That mainly comes from the Week 12 to Week 17 stretch in which Kansas City has less rest than their opponents for six straight weeks.

Sharp also pointed out that the Chiefs were plus-nine in net rest edge (fifth best) in 2021 and plus-seven (sixth best) in 2022. So, Kansas City’s rest advantage was bound to take a turn at some point.

That metric displays some of the adversity the defending Super Bowl champions will have to overcome next season in an effort to win back-to-back championships.