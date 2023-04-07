Fans Fed Up With Tyreek Hill Dissing Chiefs: ‘Please Retire’

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, has continued his talk trash towards the defending Super Bowl champions, specifically All-Pro Chris Jones, and fans are fed up with it.

It all started when Hill had an interview with 810 Sports in which he spoke about the Chiefs-Dolphins matchup in 2023.

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gone do? Guess what we gone do? I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all, I hate to do it. But guess what? I’m gonna be y’all’s worst enemy that day. The signs, the signals, I know every signal you all got.”

Jones caught wind of Hill’s trash talk and responded to it on Twitter, and the two exchanged some banter on the social media platform as a result.

Chris Jones in the off-season 🤤 https://t.co/BI1VLWxiMp — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 6, 2023

Fans Take Aim at Tyreek Hill

Amidst the banter between Chris Jones and Tyreek Hill, other Twitter users chimed in and gave their two cents on how they feel about Hill.

“Just retire,” one Twitter user wrote.

Please retire — Chiefs Priority (@ChiefsPriority) April 6, 2023

“Tyreek Hill’s worst enemy is Tyreek Hill,” another user wrote. “Careful- you are heading for the AB slippery slope.”

Tyreek Hill’s worst enemy is Tyreek Hill. Careful- you are heading for the AB slippery slope. — BioPharm_the_Magnificent (@crypto_biotech) April 7, 2023

“Tyreek spends more time talking to Chiefs players than his own team lmao,” another user wrote. “If you miss us just say that.”

Tyreek spends more time talking to Chiefs players than his own team lmao. If you miss us just say that 😌 https://t.co/tdeIAEdYwC — The Kingdom (@MahomeSZN) April 7, 2023

“He’s so mad for no reason Lmao. He could’ve been part of the best QB-WR duo in nfl history and won multiple rings but he chose a slightly larger bag,” another user wrote.

He’s so mad for no reason Lmao. He could’ve been part of the best QB-WR duo in nfl history and won multiple rings but he chose a slightly larger bag https://t.co/MMTPRZusqw — Woke NFL (@wokenfl) April 7, 2023

“Last person in the world I’m taunting as an offensive player is Chris fkin Jones,” another user wrote.

Last person in the world I'm taunting as an offensive player is Chris fkin Jones https://t.co/i7sZ0s8b6E — JetChipWasp in H-Town🇺🇦 (@brcook99) April 7, 2023

“Wait till next season. I’m pretty sure the sb champs can beat the first round exits,” another user wrote. “Maybe you would stand a better chance if your qb could throw the ball. Isn’t he more accurate than Mahomes?”

Wait till next season. I’m pretty sure the sb champs can beat the first round exits. Maybe you would stand a better chance if your qb could throw the ball. Isn’t he more accurate than Mahomes? — Jude Switzer (3x Super Bowl Champs) 🏆🏆🏆 (@JSwitzKC) April 7, 2023

“Cheetah trying mess up his collar bone again, doing anything remotely close to blocking Chris Jones, or Nick Bolton for that matter…” another user wrote.

Cheetah trying mess up his collar bone again, doing anything remotely close to blocking Chris Jones, or Nick Bolton for that matter… — Chris Phillips (@ChrisRPhillips) April 6, 2023

“Bro thinks because he got a little better without mahomes he can dis the team that gave him a chance,” another user wrote. “If Andy never signed him no team probably would’ve instead of dising the chiefs he should thank Andy and Mahomes for making him who he is right now.”

Bro thinks because he got a little better without mahomes he can dis the team that gave him a chance. If Andy never signed him no team probably would’ve instead of dising the chiefs he should thank Andy and Mahomes for making him who he is right now. — My NFL Opinions (@mynflopinions2) April 6, 2023

Chiefs’ 2023 Regular Season Schedule

Here’s a look at the home opponents the Chiefs will face during the 2023 regular season, per the team’s website: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City’s 2023 away opponents are as followed: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings.

Chiefs Free Agency Tracker

Here is a list of the players the Chiefs have signed during free agency along with their contracts according to Over The Cap:

OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)

DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)

S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)

LB Drue Tranquill (1-year, $5 million)

DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)

OL Nick Allegretti (1-year, $2.5 million)

OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)

TE Jody Fortson (tendered)

P Tommy Townsend (tendered)

QB Shane Buechele (tendered)

DT Derrick Nnadi (1-year, $1.2 million)

TE Blake Bell (1-year, $1.1 million)

DT Byron Cowart (1-year, $1.08 million)

DT Phil Hoskins (1-year, $940,000)

S Deon Bush (1-year deal)

Here are the players that remain free agents: