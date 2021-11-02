Chiefs Fans React to Kansas City Trading for DE Melvin Ingram

The Kansas City Chiefs were buyers at the Tuesday, November 2 trade deadline. The defending AFC champions traded for Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Melvin Ingram in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

On Thursday, October 28, Kansas City had reportedly made a trade offer to Pittsburgh for Ingram, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media. However, the Steelers at that point preferred not to send Ingram to another AFC team. Pittsburgh must not have had any other offers for Ingram, or at least not any that matched or were better than the Chiefs’, which is why he ended up as a Chief before the 4 p.m. deadline.

Kansas City had also looked into trading for Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. But in the end, Ingram was the choice they went with, whether it be because of the player or the asking price.

Chiefs Fans React to Trade

In wake of the Chiefs making a splash on deadline day, Kansas City fans took to Twitter to share their feelings regarding the trade.

“Melvin Ingram is a steal for a 6,” LT wrote. “I don’t want to hear anyone whining about should have just signed him. It didn’t happen and we got him for a 6. This is a win.”

“Melvin Ingram is the pickup the Chiefs needed to move Chris Jones back inside,” Slacksley O’Brien wrote. “If you don’t know football, just say so. The guys making millions to make the decisions know a lot more than us.”

“Would I have preferred to sign him this offseason? Absolutely. Except PIT offered more, and Ingram chose to sign there,” Levi wrote. “He’s been a well above-average pass rusher when on the field–both in LAC and PIT. I’ll add him to a struggling pass rush for a sixth any day.”

“Melvin Ingram isn’t gonna be any much of an upgrade,” Colten Shaffer wrote. “He’s a great depth guy that can come in and be fresh every time he plays. He’s no full time starter anymore.”

“Should have picked up both Jaylon Smith and Gilmore when they were released…just sayin would have improved the roster weeks ago and gave up less,” Jeff Stein wrote. “Melvin Ingram is another great addition and needed.”

Ingram an Upgrade for Chiefs’ Dismal D-Line

One of the most disappointing units that have played a large part in the Chiefs’ defensive struggles this season is the defensive line.

Through eight games, they have accounted for only nine sacks, which have come from Mike Danna (3), Chris Jones (3), Derrick Nnadi (2), and Frank Clark (1). Kansas City’s best defensive lineman when it comes to pass-rush grade by PFF is Jones at 75.1.

Defensive end Frank Clark — who is the highest-paid player on the Chiefs this season with an $18.5 million base salary, per Spotrac — has earned a pass-rush grade of 74.1 through the five games he’s played in this season, recording the one sack and four quarterback hits in those games.

While Ingram is past his prime at age 32, he will definitely be an upgrade for Kansas City’s defense, specifically along the defensive line. This season, he has earned a 73.6 overall grade from PFF, which ranks as third-best among all defenders in Kansas City and the best among the defensive linemen. He is also sporting an 82.1 pass-rush grade, which is likely the reason why the defending AFC champions traded for him.