Ex-Chiefs Rival, Super Bowl Champion Safety Retires at Age 32

A Kansas City Chiefs AFC West rival took a moment to honor one of its standout players, Darian Stewart, who retired as a member of the Denver Broncos on Thursday.

The team made the announcement official on a Zoom press conference shortly after the 10-year veteran safety posted the news to his Instagram account.

“Today I’m officially announcing my retirement,” Stewart told reporters on Thursday afternoon. “I’m happy. I’m ready. This was the perfect time with COVID going on. I’m ready for the next journey.”

The 32-year-old was a member of the Broncos esteemed secondary group between 2015-18, dubbed the “No-Fly Zone,” which included Pro Bowlers Chris Harris Jr., T.J. Ward and Aqib Talib, the latter two of which made appearances on the retirement Zoom call.

And @BossWard43 popped on zoom. And Bradley Roby did as well to congratulate Darian Stewart. You see how much these guys loved playing together. They brought the noise and the boom. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/7lDfb4u3aR — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 10, 2020

Chiefs Dominated Matchups vs. Stewart

Stewart originally entered the league in 2010 as an undrafted free agent with the then-St. Louis Rams, where he spent his first four professional seasons. After a brief one-year stint as the Baltimore Ravens starting safety, the 5-foot-11-inch, 214-pounder was on to Denver where he had four of his most productive years and was a key contributor to the team’s Super Bowl 50 victory.

In eight career contests versus the Chiefs, Stewart and company came out on the losing end seven times, however the hard-hitting defensive back still posted 25 total tackles, 4 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery in those matchups.

The second of his two interceptions against Kansas City came during Patrick Mahomes‘ first career start in Week 17 of the 2017 season. Stewart read the then-rookie quarterback’s eyes and picked off a pass intended for De’Anthony Thomas.

Stewart last played in a reserve role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, marking the conclusion of an impressive decade-long playing career remembered by 463 combined tackles, 46 deflections, 11 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles and many memorable big hits.

