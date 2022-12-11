Chiefs Veteran Calls Out ‘Terrible’ Victory in Brutally Honest Tweet

The Kansas City Chiefs survived in Week 14 against the three-win Denver Broncos, and the locker room seemed to be fully aware that they almost let a blowout victory slip away.

Different Chiefs players took to social media after the win, but none were more brutally honest than veteran team leader Frank Clark. His bold postgame tweet read: “Terrible freaking game! We will get better As a collective! With Late games In the season it’s imperative that we operate on the same page, as ONE. -Love.”

Fans appreciated the accountability from Clark, with over 4.5K likes and counting, as did other members of the organization.

Patrick Mahomes, Frank Clark Message Chiefs After Week 14

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders responded to Clark directly. “Couldn’t have said it better [55]. I promise imma pick up my end,” he voiced in a quote tweet.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II also addressed the team publicly, showing a similar level of accountability as Clark. “Appreciate my team man!” The superstar stated. “Picked me up today!”

Mahomes’ three interceptions let the Broncos back into the game on Sunday and the KC signal-caller appeared to be beating himself up pretty bad.

Safety Justin Reid attempted to pick his QB up during a reply. “We will always have your back King!” He wrote. “Greatest team sport in the world.”

The Chiefs began Week 14 with a dominant 27-point run. Then things started to fall apart late in the first half. Rather than run the clock out or sit on a huge lead, Mahomes and the offense decided to keep slinging the ball around.

That’s where Kansas City has to be smarter in the future, because that mentality to force passes with a 27-point lead handed 14 easy points back to Denver before the break.

As for the defense, they performed pretty well overall, but Clark and company can’t be pleased about the three 60-plus yard touchdown drives they allowed — which included a 66-yard catch and run by Marlon Mack.

In the end, DT Chris Jones and CB L’Jarius Sneed combined to close the game out. Jones provided the pass rush and the QB hit while Sneed played centerfield, catching an ugly prayer of a throw from backup quarterback Brett Rypien.

Fans React to Clark & Mahomes

As mentioned in the open, Chiefs Kingdom seemed to appreciate the statements from Clark and Mahomes. Below were some of the most popular responses.

“Get after it Frank,” one fan voiced to Clark. “Love the accountability. You guys will bounce back and can build some positive defensive momentum heading into January.”

Another said: “Appreciate the accountability, real leader s***, we’re behind you guys 100% and I believe you guys will pick it up, head up and onto the next one!”

Finally, a fan hit Clark with some positive thinking. “You won!” They tweeted. “In the end that’s all anyone will remember! Work on what you need to work on, it’s a long season, and the desert is waiting for you in February!”

On Mahomes’ message, fans were pretty forgiving as well. One noted: “Sometimes you carry them, sometimes they carry you, sometimes they can even carry [Travis] Kelce, but that is why you are such a great TEAM… Go Chiefs!!!”

“A true leader!!!!!” Another proclaimed. “Thank you for not making excuses!!! Love my QB!!!”

One last supporter provided some perspective, joking that “a ‘bad’ game for Patrick Mahomes is one in which his team scores 34 points against the second best scoring defense in the NFL.”

He continued: “[Mahomes] throws for over 350 yards against the third best passing defense in the NFL, and he casually throws two touchdown passes that would make any quarterback’s all-time highlight reel. The win was sloppy, but whew boy, we are spoiled as Chiefs fans.”