49ers All-Pro LB Issues Message to Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field for Week 7 action, they will face a San Francisco 49ers squad that has a chip on its shoulder.

Aside from the fact that there are several current 49ers players that were on the roster when the team lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco is also coming off an ugly Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, who are a mixed bag when it comes to playing good football this season.

With Jimmy Garoppolo back under center due to Trey Lance’s season-ending injury and the team coming off of a loss, the 3-3 49ers are going into Week 7 with a lot to prove. And they are looking forward to facing a Chiefs squad that put some blood in the water after losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.

“I think even more so, though, there’s a fire in our belly going into this week,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner told KNBR’s Murph & Mac show on Tuesday, October 18, as transcribed by 49ers Webzone. “The fact that we came out [on Sunday] and had the performance that we know that’s not our standard, especially on our side of the ball. We need to get this taste out of our mouth, and we need to get back to work and put something on tape that we can be proud of.”

Warner Takes Aim at Travis Kelce

One player that Warner will have to cover on Sunday, October 23 is All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, the best pass-catching tight end in the NFL and arguably the best in NFL history. The last time the two took the field against each other in the Super Bowl, Kelce caught 6 passes on 6 targets for 43 yards and 1 touchdown.

Warner took aim at Kelce ahead of their Week 7 matchup and is embracing the opportunity to face the future Hall of Fame tight end again.

“Super excited,” Warner said. “The fact that we’re playing … Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, two of the best in the game, is really just a great opportunity for us on defense. Specifically for me to come ready to go. I love playing against the best.

“Travis Kelce is for sure a gold jacket guy, just an outstanding player at the position. And so it’s just a matter of us coming to work and making sure we’re ready to go, honestly, and I’m excited for the challenge on Sunday.”

Twitter Talks About Chiefs-49ers Game

Twitter users chatted about the Chiefs-49ers game in the days leading up to the Week 7 matchup.

“49ers beating chiefs will be huge nobody really expects them to win but it will make up for losing to falcons 49ers have to beat chiefs to stay considered superbowl contenders,” one Twitter user wrote.

“So I’m in San Francisco – wearing Chiefs gear all day. So far a ‘You can’t show up like this’ (at the airport) and a ‘Go Chiefs’ in Chinatown. Great fan base, 49ers,” another user wrote.

“Good morning #ChiefsKingdom! We have a opportunity to go into the bye at 5-2! Let’s shift our focus. It’s ok to lose two, although the Colts one sucks. Looking forward to Sundays game vs 49ers! Let’s go @Chiefs,” another user wrote.