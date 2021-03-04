Chiefs Pro Bowler Retires in Epic Fashion After 10 Seasons [LOOK]

The Kansas City Chiefs have decisions to make on two dozen impending free agents in the coming weeks, among them longtime fullback Anthony Sherman. However, it appears the Pro Bowler has made the decision an easy one for the team he has called home for the past eight seasons.

On Thursday, the 10-year NFL veteran announced his retirement from the league by, quite literally, flying off into the sunset on a helicopter during a 15-second clip posted to Twitter.

“Kansas City, thanks for all the memories,” Sherman said. “It’s been a great run. Eight years. Super Bowls. But it’s on to the next chapter.”

Fans will remember fondly Sherman’s extravagant Chiefs training camp arrivals, which in 2019 included driving up in a NASCAR stock car.

Sherman Was a Model of Consistency in Kansas City

Sherman, affectionately nicknamed “Sausage” and “Shermanator,” was scheduled to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent on March 17, the first day of the new league year. Given the toll a fullback’s body takes during the season, a decade of longevity is quite an accomplishment, especially considering how today’s pass-heavy offenses have deemphasized the position altogether.

Judging by his recent contract history, the 32-year-old has likely been mulling this decision for at least a year or two. Kansas City and its fan-favorite fullback had re-upped on one-year deals for each of the past three seasons, which in 2020 earned him $1.18 million. According to Spotrac, the Massachusetts native walks away having earned $12.2 million over his 10-year career.

Originally drafted in the fifth round (No. 136 overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, Sherman spent his first two seasons in the desert before being traded to Kansas City in April 2013 in exchange for former second-round defensive back Javier Arenas, who played his final NFL snaps in 2014.

Sherman’s role — including on special teams — didn’t require him to pack the stat sheet, but he wraps up a memorable career with 73 rushing yards and one touchdown on 28 carries to go along with 66 receptions for 552 yards and four scores through the air. Thanks to the Chiefs championship run in 2019, he also has one Super Bowl ring to show off in his next chapter.

Anthony Sherman was the second-most valuable fullback in the NFL during his #Chiefs tenure (2013-2020) per PFF WAR — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@PFF_Eric) March 4, 2021

With Sherman gone, only two players remain since Andy Reid first took over as head coach in 2013: left tackle Eric Fisher and tight end Travis Kelce.

See you around the Kingdom, Sherm!

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!