Broncos Starters Make Absurd Comparison to Chiefs After 43-16 Loss

Garett Bolles Broncos Chiefs

Getty Images Broncos LT Garett Bolles had some questionable comments after a 43-16 blowout loss to the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos marked the club’s tenth consecutive victory over their AFC West division rival. Despite only 200 passing yards from Patrick Mahomes on a snowy afternoon in the Mile High City, the Week 7 contest was never much in doubt.

However, not everyone looking at the box scores from the past five seasons is drawing the same conclusion. Denver’s starting LT Garett Bolles, for example, had a particularly delusional outlook on the team’s track records when asked by reporters after Sunday’s blowout loss to Kansas City.

The fourth-year starter has drastically improved his game in his age 28 season, however, it wasn’t enough to slow down Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive unit, which posted 3.0 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 interceptions of QB Drew Lock, including a 50-yard pick-six by S Daniel Sorensen.

Broncos’ Justin Simmons Echoes Teammates’ Comments

Whether his comments can be deemed rational or not, it seems Bolles isn’t alone in his feelings towards the Chiefs either. One of Denver’s defensive leaders, S Justin Simmons, doubled down on the idea that the gap between the 6-1 Chiefs and 2-4 Broncos isn’t all that wide.

To add insult to injury, only one player on the Broncos’ active roster, K Brandon McManus, has a win under their belt against the Chiefs since Denver’s last win against the Super Bowl champions in Week 2 of the 2015 regular season, as The Athletic’s Lindsay Jones pointed out after the game.

