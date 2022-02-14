Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Obliterates Bengals CB After Loss to Rams in SBLVI

It was hard enough for Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple to try and digest the loss Cincinnati had against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 Super Bowl. But it was even harder when Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman piled on Apple publicly.

The game-winning touchdown for Los Angeles came on a pass to wideout Cooper Kupp, who caught the pass in the end zone while being covered by Apple. So, Hardman took the chance to blast Apple on Twitter for that play.

“@EliApple Wish you was a better corner bro then the game winning touchdown wouldn’t been scored on you,” Hardman wrote.

Hardman took the trash talk a step further by tagging Apple in a post that showed Hardman’s Super Bowl ring.

“@EliApple It’s cool big bro! You might get one of these one day but in the mean time just go get better at your craft,” he wrote.

Twitter Reacts to Hardman’s Trash Talk

Twitter users reacted to Hardman’s trash talk towards Apple.

“You not cool lil bro. He earned his shot at competing in the biggest stage while you came up short and lost to his team. Keep clinging to past years. He snd the Bengals will run the league for years to come,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Mecole Hardman Super Bowl stats (2 games): 3 catches for 6 yards. 1 carry for -6 yards,” another user wrote.

“You sitting on yo couch right now Bengals we’re playing in the super bowl without having top 1 guys at every skill position. Goofy ahh you had 2 yards in the Super bowl,” another user wrote.

“Odell went down and y’all had to stop one guy! Couldn’t do it! Burrow had the ball in his hands and couldn’t get it done. End of story,” another user wrote.

“Salt anyone ? Got beat by best receiver in the league apple did …. Also didn’t Ramsey the best corner get beat a few times too ? Lol stock up on pounds of salt it’s so obvious you need it lol,” another user wrote.

“That’s not cool. Chiefs lost the SB last year. Not sure you’d have appreciated being treated like that after the loss last year. The Bible verse you got on your Twitter profile is interesting. “Be ye kind one to another…” another user wrote.

“Eli on his 4 team journeyman trash CB. Last seen grabbing clutching men on Feb 13. If anyone has seen him or know his whereabouts please call the tips hot line,” another user wrote.

Rams Win 2022 Super Bowl

Doing so on their home turf, the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 in what was a very close and competitive Super Bowl.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford earned the first Super Bowl appearance and victory of his 13-year career. During the game, he completed 26-of-40 pass attempts for 283 yards, three touchdowns, and also had two interceptions, per ESPN. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp — who was named the Super Bowl MVP — caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

On the flip side — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense couldn’t muster up enough points against the stout Los Angeles defense to come out with a victory. Burrow completed 22-of-33 pass attempts for 263 yards, one touchdown, and was also sacked seven times. The leading receiver for the Bengals was Tee Higgins, who caught four passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns.