Why Chiefs’ Harrison Butker Says Missed FG vs. Bills a ‘Blessing’

One of the clutch performers for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 42-36 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills during the Divisional Round of the playoffs was kicker Harrison Butker.

Butker, with three seconds remaining in regulation, nailed a 49-yard field goal to tie the game up and send the two teams into overtime. The rest is history.

That kick by Butker was one of the most clutch field goals he’s made during his five-year career. However, it wouldn’t have happened without what he described as a “blessing” earlier in the game, or what the rest of us would refer to as:

a missed kick.

Butker’s Missed FG Set Him up for Success

After the Chiefs’ offense drove down the field 43 yards on six plays just before halftime, Butker was called upon for a 50-yard field goal attempt with three seconds remaining in the half. However, he did not make it. But that’s okay. Why? Because Butker claims it set him up well for what would be the game-tying field goal that sent the game to overtime.