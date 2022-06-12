Legendary Actor Wants to Meet Patrick Mahomes: ‘He’s One of My Heroes’

Patrick Mahomes’ stardom has caught the attention of one legendary figure within the acting community. So much so that this same actor cut into his own promo time recently to talk about the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

Legendary actor Henry Winkler, who is known for his roles in Happy Days, Arrested Development, The Waterboy, and Barry, among others, recently went on the Rich Eisen Show to promote season three of Barry ahead of the season finale, which aires on Sunday, June 11 at 10 pm eastern time.

While host Rich Eisen was talking about Barry, Winkler cut Eisen off to ask him if he’s met the Mahomes, for which Eisen said he has. Winkle then went on to say that Mahomes is “one of my heroes.”

“I root for [the Chiefs] even though I’ve never lived there. I think [Mahomes] is just phenomenal to watch,” Winkler told Eisen on June 10.

Several minutes later, Winkler said “I really do” when Eisen stated that Winkler wanted to meet Mahomes.

Eisen then brought Winkler’s fandom to Mahomes’ attention on Twitter.

“Hey @PatrickMahomes you have quite a legend in your fanbase,” he wrote. Mahomes then retweeted Eisen’s post.

Twitter Reacts to Winkler’s Fandom

Twitter users reacted to Winkler wanting to meet Mahomes.

“When I first move to Portland to be with my husband before he died 2 years ago at 49 he also was not a football fan but he too like Henry Winkler, fell in love with Patrick and watched games with me,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Paul Rudd, Fonzie and Superman. @PatrickMahomes has the best collection of fans, hands down,” another user wrote.

“A true fan, has never lived in KC, but your magic makes him root for our team. I think he needs to meet you for a home game and feel the experience that is #ChiefsKingdom,” another user wrote.

“This was awesome!! This needs to happen they both need to be on the show talking about sports while Patrick eats the chicken stuff ricotta with spinach!! Please I need to see this!!” another user wrote.

Ex-Chiefs Coach Hired to XFL

The XFL, which will have its relaunch in 2023, announced key football hires and coaching staff for the league’s eight teams on June 9. Among the hires was one former coach of the Chiefs.

Ron Zook was named as Seattle’s defensive coordinator under head coach Jim Haslett.

Zook’s stint in Kansas City was short-lived. He spent one season on the Chiefs coaching staff in 1999 as the defensive backs coach. The Chiefs went 9-7 that season and finished second in the AFC West under head coach Gunther Cunningham, who spent two seasons as Kansas City’s head coach (1999-00).

Following that season he would be hired as the New Orleans Saints’ defensive coordinator, which is a position he held for two seasons. From there he would become the head coach of the University of Florida (2002-04), the head coach of Illinois (2005-11), an assistant special teams coach (2014) and the head special teams coach for the Green Bay Packers (2015-18), and a senior analyst (2019-20) and special teams coordinator/associate head coach for Maryland (2021), according to Pro Football History.

During his 11 total years as a head coach, Zook accumulated a 99-76-1 record and a 7-6 playoff record.