How Chiefs Will Handle First-Team Reps in Preseason Finale

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings for their preseason finale on Friday, Aug.27, at 7 p.m. CDT. The game is the final opportunity for both teams to take a look at the 80 men on their rosters and decide which 27 of them will have to be cut loose before the regular season begins.

Because of the preseason being shaken up this year — with one game being removed and only three in total being played — every game is a different experience for those watching, as we don’t quite know how much playing time each unit will receive. However, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave us a bit of detail on how much we can expect to see his starters play Friday night at the newly-designed GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Starters Will Play First Half