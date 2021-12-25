How Patrick Mahomes Hides Christmas Gifts from Fiancée Brittany Matthews

Unlike most people, it’s not so easy for a professional athlete to do “regular” Christmas shopping, which entails going to different stores and buying gifts.

For someone like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, doing “regular” Christmas shopping would turn into an all-day affair because he would constantly be stopped by fans that want to chat, take pictures, or just simply gush over the star athlete. That’s why Mahomes relies on one website, in particular, to get all of his shopping done during the holidays.

“It’s a bunch of Amazon; a lot of delivery. I get it sent to the facility, I don’t tell Brittany [Matthews] so I can hide it from her and everything like that,” Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City on Monday, December 6. “But yeah, I usually have to do a lot of online shopping, there’s not a lot of going into the store and shopping. Plus, Brittany is like, dude — she sees everything. So I kind of have to be real sneaky with it so I can try and surprise her every once and a while.”

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Mahomes’ First Christmas as Father

Christmas in 2021 marks Mahomes’ first Christmas with his daughter, Sterling. The star quarterback is ready to play the role of father for the first time during this time of the year.

“I’m super excited. Santa will be coming to the house, Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio on Monday, December 20 “There’s going to be presents everywhere. It’ll be me, Brittany, and Sterling. I’m excited to have the first Christmas with the family, the little one, It’ll be a special moment.”

Mahomes also spoke about the Christmas gift he wanted the most when he was a kid.

“My gift was a basketball goal. Santa ended up bringing it to me eventually,” he said. “I used that thing literally my entire life until I broke it. It was an awesome gift to give and something I wanted for years…me and my buddy were at the house playing and we were practicing half-court shots and I threw the basketball and it hit the backboard, and it broke the backboard. I think we got it replaced but it took a long time.”

Chiefs Prepping for Game Against Steelers

Once Christmas is over, the Chiefs will have a very important game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 26.

Currently sitting in first place in the AFC, Kansas City needs to win their remaining games in the regular season if they want to maintain the lead in the conference and begin the playoffs with a bye week. That’s easier said than done, as the remaining games on their schedule include matchups against Pittsburgh (7-6), the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6), and the Denver Broncos (7-7), all of which are at or above .500.

Kansas City had a COVID outbreak to begin Week 16 which included a total of 10 players landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, December 20, and Tuesday, December 21, two of which were tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. However, they were able to contain the outbreak effectively, as there was only one more positive test among the players between Wednesday, December 22, and Friday, December 24. That lone positive was punter Tommy Townsend.

While limiting the spread doesn’t guarantee that the players that have tested positive will be ready in time for the Chiefs’ game against Pittsburgh, it at least prevented the situation from getting any worse. That’s something the Kansas City squad can pat themselves on the back for, especially when teams like the New Orleans Saints, Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns have had full-blown outbreaks dating back to Week 15.