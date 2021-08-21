Andy Reid: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injured vs. Cardinals

“He’s got a slight sprain on the inside of his ankle,” Reid said later in the press conference when asked more about Edwards-Helaire’s injury. “We’ll just see. They got to check it tomorrow, do what they do there. It’s tender now. It doesn’t look like a high-ankle sprain. That’s always a good thing. They’ll double-check it.”

As Reid mentioned, it’s always good news if the ankle sprain isn’t a high-ankle sprain, because that would mean it’s a multi-week healing process. However, if it is just a normal ankle sprain, then Edwards-Helaire should be practicing with ease prior to the team’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 12.

How CEH, Other RBs Performed

Prior to being injured, Edwards-Helaire did get to carry the rock a few times behind the first-team offensive line. He rushed a total of three times for 13 yards, with his longest rush going for seven yards.

The top performer among the running backs that got the opportunity to rush with the first-team unit was Darwin Thompson. With the starters, he rushed five times for 28 yards. Over the course of the entire game, he totaled 49 yards on the ground on eight carries.

The starting offensive line, which included left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., left guard Joe Thuney, rookie center Creed Humphrey, rookie right guard Trey Smith, and right tackle Lucas Niang played a large part in the success of the run game during the first half of Friday night’s preseason game.

They consistently created open running lanes for the backs, allowing the offense to march down the field, which was prevalent on Patrick Mahomes’ last drive of the game — a 15-play, 71-yard drive that ended with an ugly interception in the end zone. On that drive is when Thompson accumulated all five rushes for 28 yards with the starting offensive line in front of him.