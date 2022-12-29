Insider Gives Telling Update on OC Eric Bieniemy’s Future With Chiefs

Ever since the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett the day after Christmas, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been linked to Denver’s head coach opening. But even if it isn’t with the Broncos, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano says that the feeling around the league is this could be the year Bieniemy finally lands a head coaching gig in the NFL.

“Even though the past couple of cycles have been disappointing for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, I’m hearing his name a lot as someone who will be of interest to teams looking for a head coach this offseason,” Graziano wrote on December 28.

“We weren’t hearing his name much at this time last year, and he didn’t go for a lot of interviews after the season. But I’d be very surprised if he didn’t get at least an interview in Denver, and there are a lot of people I talk to about the coaching carousel who believe this could finally be the year Bieniemy gets his shot,” Graziano continued. “I’m not sure what has changed since last year — maybe the Chiefs’ ability to maintain their high level of offensive performance without Tyreek Hill — but for some reason he sounds like he’s more popular on the circuit this time around.”

Bieniemy Failed to Land Broncos’ HC Job Last Season

After the Broncos fired Vic Fangio in January, Bieniemy was one of the coaches that interviewed with the team before Denver hired Hackett as the team’s next head coach. 2022 marked the second straight year that Bieniemy was a popular name when the NFL head coaching cycle began, yet couldn’t land a promotion with any team.

On December 26, Bieniemy had 9/1 odds to become the Broncos’ next head coach, which was the sixth-best odds, per BetOnline. However, as of December 28, Bieniemy now has 20/1 odds, which are the ninth-best odds.

The Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers are the current teams sporting an interim head coach as of Week 16. So, there are at least three teams in the league that could look elsewhere for a new head coach in 2023.

This season, Bieniemy is coordinating a Kansas City offense that ranks second in the NFL in total yards, first in points scored, and 24th in giveaways, per Pro Football Reference. These numbers are following up a 2021-22 season in which the Chiefs offense had a “down” year, ranking third in the league in total yards fourth in points scored, and 23rd in giveaways. And you can’t have a discussion about the 2022 Kansas City offense without mentioning that it also lost Tyreek Hill via trade during the offseason. Despite that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having a career year and is in the driver’s seat for the NFL’s MVP race. The Chiefs’ offense also has five players that were named to the Pro Bowl roster this season.

With so many things going right in Kansas City offensively, Bieniemy’s name can’t not be in the conversation as one of the next potential head coaches in the NFL.

Twitter Chat About Eric Bieniemy’s HC Candidacy

Twitter users chatted about the idea of Bieniemy being a head coach in the NFL.

“Regardless of how you feel about Eric Bieniemy, he got passed over for the Broncos HC job in favor of Nathaniel Hackett. Malpractice,” one Twitter user wrote.

“My bet for the DEN job is on Eric Bieniemy,” Don Atkinson ReachNorth Media. “I think he could put things right, and he deserves that HC chance.”

“I think the vacancy in Denver is by far and away Eric Bieniemy’s best (and last) hope to become a head coach in the NFL,” another user wrote.

“I would not be surprised if [Cleveland Browns head coach] Kevin [Stefanski] kept his job I also wouldn’t be surprised if Eric Bieniemy is introduced as the next head coach of the Browns in mid February, anything could happen, we are dealing with the Haslams as well,” another user wrote.