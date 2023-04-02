Insiders Applaud Chiefs For Signing ‘Big-Time’ Player: ‘That’s Great Value’

The Kansas City Chiefs have had their fair share of cost-effective signings during free agency thus far. But there’s one player, in particular, that NFL insiders are gushing over due to the rate Kansas City was able to acquire him at: Charles Omenihu.

“Omenihu comes in on a two-year deal worth $16 million and will fill the roster spot left by Frank Clark. Omenihu had 4.5 sacks in 2022 and gives the Chiefs big-time versatility up front,” ESPN’s Matt Miller wrote on March 24 regarding who he felt has been the NFL’s “best bargain” free agent signing this offseason.

“He is a young, ascending pass-rusher who comes to Kansas City for $16 million over two years. That’s great value,” former NFL general manager and ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum also wrote of Omenihu for the same ESPN segment.

Charles Omenihu Brings Versatility at a Value Price

Charles Omenihu was the start of a trend for the Chiefs in their pursuit of a specific trait on the defensive side of the ball this offseason: versatility.

During his four-year NFL career, Omenihu has played 848 snaps along the edge, 464 over the offensive tackle, 414 over the B-gap, and 173 over the A-gap, according to PFF. His versatility along the defensive line will pair well with All-Pro Chris Jones in Kansas City, which is why NFL pundits have some strong takes about the Chiefs’ new defensive line duo.

That’s why Omenihu’s $16 million contract with the Chiefs, which ranks 11th in total value among all contracts given to free agent defensive linemen this offseason according to Spotrac, is considered a “great value” by Mike Tannenbaum, among others.

The defending Super Bowl champions also went out and signed former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (one-year, $3 million) and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (one-year, $3 million). Along with also joining the Chiefs at a value price, those players have experience playing multiple roles on defense, which grants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo more creativity when it comes to play-calling.

Adding all of those aforementioned players to Kansas City’s defense will ultimately make the unit less predictable and more effective, and help create a more balanced Chiefs roster in 2023.

Charles Omenihu’s Career Stats

Charles Omenihu, 25, played his college ball at Texas and entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2019. During his three seasons in Houston, he played in a total of 35 games and registered 84 total pressures (55 QB hurries, 22 QB hits, 7 sacks) according to PFF.

During November of the 2021 season, Omenihu was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a future late-round pick. Then, after playing out the remainder of the 2021 season in San Francisco and undergoing a full offseason with the 49ers, Omenihu rounded into form during the 2022 season.

During the 2022 season, Omenihu recorded 54 total pressures (39 QB hurries, 10 QB hits, 5 sacks) along with 10 stops and 1 forced fumble in 17 regular season games played. During the 49ers’ playoff run in January, he registered 8 total pressures (4 QB hurries, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits) along with 3 stops and another forced fumble in two games, which set him up for his first NFL payday this offseason.