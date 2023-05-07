Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco Played With Significant Injuries in Super Bowl: Report

We already know that Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has overcome a lot of adversity through one season in the NFL. But the latest details regarding injuries that he played through during his rookie season show how resilient he truly is.

Rutgers Wire’s Kristian Dyer reported on May 6 that Pacheco suffered a broken bone between his wrist and thumb during the AFC Championship game in January. He also played “much” of the season with a torn labrum, per Dyer, and got surgery on both injuries after the Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The hand surgery was done by Dr. Mike Guss, and the surgery on the torn labrum was done by Dr. David Altchek of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City according to Dyer.

Isiah Pacheco Had Strong Run Despite Injuries

Isiah Pacheco, 24, entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick in 2022. He quickly emerged as a player that could be impactful for Kansas City, and by Week 7 of the 2022 regular season he was named the team’s starting running back.

Pacheco finished the regular season with 170 rushing attempts for 830 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns in 17 games played according to Pro Football Reference.

During the team’s Super Bowl run, Pacheco carried the rock 37 times for 197 yards and 1 rushing touchdown. In Super Bowl LVII, which is when he was played with the broken hand bone and torn labrum according to Kristian Dyer, Pacheco ran the football 15 times for 76 yards and 1 rushing touchdown.

As it stands, Kansas City’s running back room consists of Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, La’Mical Perine, and Deneric Prince. Unless Prince, who was an undrafted rookie signed by the Chiefs, emerges in a similar fashion as Pacheco did during his rookie campaign, Pacheco is in line to be the team’s lead back during the 2023 season.

“Being able to extend the things I’m able to do, that comes with work in the offseason,’’ Pacheco told ESPN on April 3 regarding what he’s trying to improve on this offseason. “For me, I still feel like there’s more to improve …I’m satisfied with the [Super Bowl] win on my first [appearance], but I’m unsatisfied because I know that there’s more that could’ve been done out there.

“One of the [biggest] things I improved on, [is] eliminating the distractions. I could have a thousand things going on, a lot of people hitting my phone up. I just kind of sit it on silent, sit it to the side. When it’s time to work, it’s time to work.”

Chiefs 2023 Free Agency Tracker

Here is a list of the players the Chiefs have signed during free agency thus far (excluding undrafted rookies), along with their contracts, according to Over The Cap:

OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)

DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)

S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)

LB Drue Tranquill (1 year, $5 million)

DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)

OL Nick Allegretti (1 year, $2.5 million)

OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)

TE Jody Fortson (tendered)

QB Shane Buechele (tendered)

DT Derrick Nnadi (1 year, $1.2 million)

TE Blake Bell (1 year, $1.1 million)

DT Byron Cowart (1 year, $1.08 million)

DT Phil Hoskins (1 year, $940,000)

S Deon Bush (1 year, $1.3 million)

WR Richie James (1 year, $1.2 million)

WR Justin Watson (2 years, $3.5 million)

QB Blaine Gabbert (1-year, $1.1 million)

RB Jerick McKinnon (1-year deal)

OT Donovan Smith (1-year deal)

