Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Falls Victim to Anti-Gay Slur at Chiefs-Broncos Game

Patrick Mahomes, brother, Jackson, and fiancee, Brittany Matthews can be seen prior to every Kansas City Chiefs game on the sideline soaking up the energy while also making content for their social media pages.

While some fans in the stands may roll their eyes at the two social media influencers, one fan recently got their attention by using an anti-gay slur.

Prior to the Chiefs’ game against the Broncos in Denver, a fan with the TikTok username phendo13 posted a video of him attempting to get the attention of Jackson Mahomes by yelling, “Hey, Ma-H*mo! Ma-H*mo!”

Matthews — who could clearly hear the disrespectful fan from several feet away — came to the defense of Jackson, saying, “That’s rude!” several times.

It’s unknown if further action was taken from Mahomes family towards the fan.

Fans React on Twitter

Fans took to Twitter to react to the video of Jackson being peppered with the homophobic slur.

“If @jacksonmahomes would have responded to the ignorance at the Broncos game, he still would’ve been criticized! Let this kid be! #ItsGettingOld,” Cassie Lopes wrote.

“As a die-hard Denver Broncos fan, I am disgusted by this. I am so sorry. No one should be treated like that. My sincere apologies to Jackson Mahomes. This is not who we are in Denver,” @fiscalall wrote.

“I’m not the biggest fan of Jackson Mahomes. However as a Broncos fan this is out of line. #BroncosCountry Do better,” Joey Fatts wrote.

“Can y’all just leave @jacksonmahomes alone? Let the kid live his best life! He isn’t hurting a single one of you! Just because he’s in the public eye doesn’t mean you KNOW him. Sincerely, A Broncos Fan who thinks y’all should chill out on the judgement of a CHILD,” Jenn B wrote.

Jackson Catching Heat Recently

Jackson has fallen victim to a lot of backlash on social media recently — and clearly at the NFL games he attends — following an incident at a Kansas City bar in December.

In now-deleted social media posts, Jackson said he had a terrible experience at a downtown Kansas City business called SoT, a cocktail bar on Grand Boulevard.

After sharing his alleged poor experience at SoT with his social media following — which is around 255,000 on his Instagram account as of the writing of this — the Kansas City bar began receiving a lot of activity on social media regarding the incident with Jackson.

So, SoT decided to clap back at the star quarterback’s brother for his, as they put it, “sense of entitlement” in a since-deleted statement.

“We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them,” part of SoT’s Facebook and Instagram post to Mahomes says.

“We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small.

“We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business.

“We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego.”

However, SoT has since released another, more heartfelt apology on its Instagram page on Thursday, December 16.

The bar said, in part, “Out of all the ways this situation could have been handled, we did it the wrong way. We want everyone to know that we acknowledge our shortcomings in this situation.”